Nathan explains Floo’s departure; Atlético will define the future

After settling everything with Atlético-MG, Fluminense gave up on renewing the loan of midfielder Nathan. The player’s disappearance during the holidays angered both clubs. Despite the athlete saying that he wanted to return to Belo Horizonte for “career and lifestyle project issues”, the miners reaffirmed that he is not in the plans for 2023.

Flu would renew the loan for another season and settled with Galo. The club, which would pay another R$ 1 million for the new bond, has already communicated to Atlético-MG the cancellation of the deal.

Nathan, however, did not make contact with the board and did not reappear with the tricolor cast after the holidays last Monday.

The player was informed a few weeks ago by Atlético that he was not in the plans of coach Eduardo Coudet.

Through the advisory, Atlético reinforced today that it will not use the player: “We inform you that the athlete and the agents have already been informed that he is not part of the plans for this season. to define a new destiny”

On social networks, Nathan published a video saying: “I have a lot of affection for Fluminense, a club that opened the doors to me to play last season. It was an incredible year. I made many friends inside and outside the club. I have a lot of affection. But I chose to return to Galo this season along with my family. It is a personal matter, a club that reopened its doors for me to return to play in Brazil. A club that I also have a lot of affection for”.

“I received a letter that is to reappoint myself on the 13th and that’s why I have a few more days on vacation. This is a matter for the club, I don’t know why I received these extra vacations. I’m calm, happy, my head is clear. I can only thank the Fluminense, Paulo Angioni, Fernando Diniz. But I’m going to move on with my personal life at Galo. This year there’s the inauguration of the Arena MRV do Galo and God willing I’ll be there” Nathan

See the statement in full:

“I have an immense affection for Fluminense, the club that opened the doors to me to play last season. It was an incredible year. I made many friends inside and outside the club. I have an immense affection. But I chose to return to Galo this season together with my family. It’s a personal matter, a club that reopened its doors for me to return to play in Brazil. A club that I also have a lot of affection for. For these reasons I decided to return to Galo. I received a letter that is to reintroduce myself on the 13th and that’s why I have a few more days on vacation. That’s a matter for the club, I don’t know why I received these extra vacations. I’m calm, happy, my head is clear.

I can only thank Fluminense, Paulo Angioni, Fernando Diniz. But I’m going to move on with my life on a personal matter at Galo. This year there is the inauguration of the MRV do Galo Arena and, God willing, I will be there. The kid is at peace.”