Nathan’s posture also irritates Atlético-MG, which is looking for a new destination for the midfielder

Neither Fluminense nor Atlético-MG want Nathan. The “disappearance” of the player, who did not reappear last Monday (2) to Tricolor, led to the withdrawal of the club from Rio de Janeiro in hiring. The posture also irritated the directors of Galo, who no longer wanted to rely on the midfielder, as NETFLU had already anticipated.

Nathan is not in the plans of coach Eduardo Coudet and the information that comes from Minas Gerais is that Atlético does not have the slightest interest in having the athlete due to the bad relationship with the father and representative of the supporter, José Carlos Souza. He is seen as a difficult person to deal with and who changes agreements already signed.

The strange thing is that Nathan himself, in contact with Atlético-MG’s football executive director, Rodrigo Caetano, requested to stay at Fluminense. He also asked tricolor president Mário Bittencourt to stay. The GE portal says that there was no request for a salary increase. However, it does not explain in the article the reason for the “disappearance”.

Reporter Victor Lessa, from Radio Globo, found out that Nathan’s father wanted more money. As there was already an agreement with Atlético, Fluminense had no intention of increasing wages, which may have, along with Nathan’s failure to communicate, make the four-time Brazilian champion give up the negotiation.