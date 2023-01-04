Netflix releases poster for ‘That’ 90’s Show’

THE Netflix published this Tuesday, 3, the poster of That’90’s Show. Actors Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who play Kity and Red, respectively, appear in the image. Above them is the message: “Times change, teenagers don’t”.

The series bets on humor about the conflicts of teenagers. O spin off in That’70’s ​​Show was transported to the 1990s, but the dilemmas and ideals remain almost the same. Now, Kity and Red welcome their granddaughter, Leia Forman—Eric and Donna’s daughter—to Point Place for the holidays.

The group now consists of Callie Haverda, who plays Leia; Mace Coronel, who plays Jay, Ashley Aufderheide, the series’ Gwen; Sam Morelos, who brings Nikki to life; Reyn Doi, the Ozzie; Maxwell Acee Donovan, who plays Nate. The couple that starred in the original series, Topher Grace (spiderman 3), who played Eric Forman, and Laura Prepon (Orange Is The New Black), who played Donna, also returns to the spin off.

That’70’s ​​Show was originally broadcast from 1998 to 2006 on Fox and was the fourth longest-running series on the American broadcaster — second only to The Simpsons, King of the Hill and Married… with Children. The cast featured Ashton Kutcher (the ranch) and Mila Kunis (Perfect Is The Mother).

Times change. Teenagers don’t. That ’90s Show premieres January 19, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ncRmmbcFHA — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) January 2, 2023

