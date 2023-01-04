Netflix releases Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones film that will hook you from beginning to end

Hell is a 2016 thriller film directed by Ron Howard and scripted by David Koepp.

It is based on the author’s novel of the same name. dan brown. The film is the sequel to Angels and Demons (2013)and stars Tom Hanksreprising his role as Robert Langdon, alongside Felicity Jones, Omar Sy, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Ben Foster and Irrfan Khan.

Its continuation in the books is called The Lost Symbol.

Hell takes place in Florence, Italy. Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) awakens in a hospital, with a head injury caused by a glancing gunshot. Rather groggy, he is treated by Sienna Brooks (Felicity Jones), a doctor who met him when he was still a child. Langdon has absolutely no recollection of anything that has happened to him in the last 48 hours, not even why he is in Florence.

Suddenly, he is attacked by a mysterious woman and, with Sienna’s help, escapes the scene. She takes him to his home, where she tends to his wound. There, Langdon notices that in his jacket is a sealed vial, which can only be opened with his fingerprint.

In it, there is a strange artifact that starts an incessant search through the universe of Dante Alighieri, author of “The Divine Comedy”, so that he can understand not only what happened to him, but also why he was being persecuted.

Hell is available at Netflix.

Hell it grossed $34.3 million in the United States and Canada and $185.7 million in other countries for a worldwide total of $220 million against a production budget of $75 million.

