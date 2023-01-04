Neto says Neymar was disrespectful for partying on Pel’s wake

photo: reproduction Neto criticized Neymar for partying during Pel’s funeral

Presenter Neto criticized striker Neymar for going to the party on the day of King Pel’s funeral. The player appeared on social networks, this Tuesday (3/1),

during the program ball owners this Wednesday (4/1), former player Neto criticized Neymar for the player’s speeches before the Cup and for disrespecting Pel.

“You said you were going to bring the cup, you said you were going to celebrate with the former president. You didn’t play, you scored two goals, you didn’t come back with the cup. You went to PSG and stopped coming to Brazil after you lost the Cup. In 2015 you came for your sister’s birthday. In 2022 you almost came. And you throw a party on the day of the greatest player in history’s wake. Nobody should throw any kind of party”, fired Neto.

The presenter completed by saying that no presentation should have been made during the three days of mourning for the King.

“Vtor Pereira should not have been presented by Flamengo on the day of Pel’s wake. At the time of the procession. This is a national mourning. I respect him. Few people respected it. Artists who were not, narrators, commentators. But that’s ok, that’s alright But, party, on the day of the wake?”, said Neto, indignant.

“Didn’t you know that Pel was already dying? He didn’t need health. He needed faith and gratitude. You raised the banner in the game against Korea for Pel, but who was going to leave their image together with Pel? He needed of love, prayers, respect and dignity,” he concluded.