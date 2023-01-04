New Netflix Movies and Shows in February 2023

As 2023 kicks into full swing, the next year of new Netflix content gets more exciting with each passing week. There’s a lot to look forward to this year, including the return of Outer Margins and You, as well as Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher’s new rom-com – and that’s all in February!

new seasons of Outer Margins and You may be the month’s landmark releases, but February also features the new spinoff of a beloved Netflix original, another batch of episodes from the latest hit sitcom, and an inspirational adventure film.

After a month of great launches like Ginny & Georgia, Vikings: Valhalla, and That show from the 90s, Netflix continues the year with even more new shows and movies that will get everyone talking. Here’s everything to look forward to in February 2023.

New Netflix Movies in February 2023

While there are plenty of new Netflix movies set to release in 2023, the year has started out a little slower when it comes to movies. In February, the adventure drama True Spirit and the romantic comedy In my house or in yours are the main new releases.

True Spirit

Release date: February 3

Based on the inspiring true story, True Spirit stars Teagan Croft as Jessica Watson, a fearless young sailor intent on becoming the youngest person to sail solo around the world. She sets out on her sail and overcomes her fears in the most intimidating parts of the ocean. Anna Paquin, Josh Lawson and Cliff Curtis also star in the film, which will be released February 3 on Netflix.

In my house or in yours

Release date: February 10th

For the first time, romantic comedy veterans Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher team up for the Netflix series. In my house or in yours on February 10th. The two play best friends who switch houses and therefore live on opposite coasts and discover that they may be missing out on what they really want in life. It’s the perfect new movie to watch on Valentine’s Day.

New Netflix Series in February 2023

Even though new movie releases are light, February looks to be an amazing month for Netflix shows. Highly anticipated titles like You and Outer Margins are making a comeback, and the premiere of a new series could usher in the next big show on Netflix.

Freeridge

Release date: February 2nd

Netflix’s Next Big Show Could Be Freeridge, the spinoff of the critically acclaimed coming-of-age dramedy on my block. Another teen-based comedy series, Freeridge centers on sisters and rivals Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines (Bryana Salaz) and their friends as they deal with a curse that has turned their lives upside down. Don’t miss the spinoff premiere on February 2.

You season 4 part 1

Release date: February 9

Joe Goldberg is back for more mayhem in You season 4 part 1, and it changed locations. Now wearing the London persona of Professor Jonathan Moore, Joe is still up to his old tricks. The first five episodes of the fourth season will be released on February 9th, and the remaining five will be released a month later on March 9th. You!

The Upshaws part 3

Release date: February 16

Certainly one of Netflix’s most underrated series, the sitcom The Upshaws returns with its third installment of episodes on February 16. In these eight new episodes, the Upshaw family remains glued to each other, no matter how difficult it may be. Mike Epps, Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes star in the comedy, which has already been renewed for another season.

Outer Banks season 3

Release date: February 23

Get ready for a landing in Pogueland! Our beloved but troubled Pogues are back Outer Margins season 3, which raises the stakes for John B, Sarah, JJ, Kie, Pope and Cleo. A new treasure hunt begins while Ward and Rafe are still looking for revenge. The Pogues can trust no one but each other in the 10 new episodes that finally hit our watchlists on Feb. 23.

New Netflix Releases in February 2023

Check out the full list of new Netflix movies, shows and more coming out during the month of February. (Additional titles to be added as announced by Netflix.)

February 2 nd

February 3rd

February 9th

You season 4 part 1

My Father the Bounty Hunter

February, 10th

February 16th

February 20th

February 23

What Netflix movies and shows will you watch in February? Share your picks in the comments!