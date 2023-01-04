new subvariant of omicron worries United States and England

posted on 01/04/2023 03:55



A new subvariant of the omicron strain worries health authorities in the United States and England due to its high virulence potential. In addition, experts fear that the so-called XBB 1.5 will be more resistant to vaccines against covid-19. Currently, it is responsible for almost 41% of confirmed cases of the disease in the US: in the week of Christmas, the percentage was 21%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In the United Kingdom, one in every 25 occurrences of the disease are caused by this version, which has not yet been identified in Brazil.

In New York, where it is believed that XBB. 1.5 has emerged, 71% of confirmed cases are associated with the variant, a descendant of XBB, which has not proved to be dangerous. In the case of the current version, the key mutation, called F486P, is associated with the escape of immunity, which could explain the sudden increase in infections in the United States. A recent study published in the journal Cell shows that the subvariants BQ.1, BQ.1.1, XBB and XBB.1—the latter detected in Brazil—are the most resistant ever identified, but the research was carried out with cells in the laboratory, not whether this result extrapolates to the real world is known.





Reinfections

In October, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that XBB, from which the new version is directly descended, does not cause more severe disease, although it presents a higher risk of reinfections than all previous ones. According to Shan-Lu Liu, senior author of the study and professor of virology at Ohio State University, in the USA, XBB, originated by the exchange of genetic material between two subvariants BA.2 of omicron, has an “extraordinary resistance” to neutralizing antibodies produced both by vaccination and previous infections.

Although there is still no data on XBB.1.5, Liu points out that Sars-CoV-2 is a surprising microorganism. “This virus can do unexpected things. We still have to do a good job of surveillance and keeping an eye out for these emerging variants of concern (VOCs),” he says. The so-called VOCs are, in the WHO classification, versions that can increase transmissibility or virulence, in addition to challenging the effectiveness of vaccines and available treatments.





China

While the United States and England deal with the increase in cases associated with XBB. 1.5, the explosion of new infections in China after the cancellation of the “zero covid” policy raises concerns about the emergence of new variants. The epidemiological situation in the Asian country is not known for sure – mandatory tests ended last month, making it impossible, according to Beijing, to track the scale of the outbreak. Officially, since December 7, there have been 15 deaths, but there is suspicion that the number is underestimated, as hospitals and crematoria, especially in rural areas, register an increase in patients and corpses, according to the France-Presse news agency (AFP) .

As some regions have started to share the daily numbers of new cases, it is possible to get an idea of ​​​​the scale of the outbreak. In Zhejiang Province alone, 1 million people are infected each week. In the cities of Quzhou and Zhoushan, at least 30% of the population has contracted the virus. Qingdao, on the other hand, estimates 500,000 daily infections, and Shanghai would have registered 10 million occurrences on December 22. The leak of notes from a meeting of health authorities indicated that, in the first days of last month, 250 million tested positive for Sars-CoV-2. For now, the omicron subvariants BA.5.3 and BF.7 are the most common in Beijing. XBB and BQ, more transmissible, have not yet been detected in the country.

Surveillance

Fernando González Candelas, a specialist in the epidemiology and evolution of viruses and bacteria at the University of Valencia, in Spain, says that the increase in cases of covid-19 in China means a high probability of the emergence of new variants with undesirable characteristics, such as increased transmissibility , evasion of the immune defenses or severity of the infection. “The greater risk stems from the greater number of cases, directly linked to the number of mutations that the virus can exploit to better adapt to its environment, both individual and community. In addition, given the health conditions in that country, where a number of very high number of immunocompromised people, it also increases the probability of the appearance of variants completely different from the ones we’ve seen so far”, he says.

According to the expert, if this happens, it will take weeks or even months for the existence of a new version of the virus to be noticed. “This is important to be able to update the composition of vaccines, as was already done in the second booster dose with the omicron variant. However, it is worth remembering that current vaccines still provide highly effective protection against infections and serious transmissions. The genomic surveillance of the Sars-CoV-2 allows us to accelerate the response to the evolution of the virus, if it occurs”, he reassures.

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, in England, recalls that covid is a disease that humanity will have to live with. “The pandemic is not over, as Sars-CoV-2 is here forever. Our grandchildren’s grandchildren will get the infection. But, in the West at least, we are seeing the impact on health services lessen with each wave of infection” , it says.

In the case of China, the epidemiologist states that the country “is clearly in a very difficult situation”, since, since last February, there has been a drop in immunizations and, consequently, most of the immunity has been exhausted. “As the Chinese population until recently had not experienced many infections, few people would have hybrid immunity (conferred by infection and vaccination). Therefore, much of the protection against serious illness has also been lost now.”

In the West, because most people have hybrid immunity, death rates are much lower than they were a year ago, Hunter notes. Furthermore, it is reported that vaccination of the older population lags behind that of the younger ones and the elderly suffer from more severe illnesses. “China is in a dark place right now and I don’t know how long it will last, but I don’t think this poses a major escalation of threat to the wider world. It is said to be the BF.7 variant of omicron that is driving the wave in China, but on a global scale it is in decline.”

EU offers aid to China

The European Union announced yesterday that it is willing to send anti-covid-19 vaccines to China. EU spokesman Tim McPhie said the bloc’s health commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, had “reached out and already made this offer to the Chinese authorities”, but that “it will depend on the reaction” from Beijing. Many European countries have a surplus of mRNA vaccines, especially that produced by BioNTech/Pfizer. According to several studies, the formulas are more effective against severe forms of the disease than those developed and used by the Asian country.

Vaccine after inflammatory syndrome is safe



A study funded by the US National Institutes of Health demonstrates that children and young people who have suffered multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a potentially lethal immune reaction resulting from Sars-CoV-2 infection, can take the vaccine against covid-19. 19. The paper, published in the journal Jama Network Open, is the largest of its kind to study the safety of immunization in this group.

MIS-C is a poorly understood condition that affects 1 in an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 children and teens who have COVID, appearing within weeks of infection. Symptoms can range from stomach pain, fever and rash to inflammation of the heart muscle, a serious condition called myocarditis, with the potential for multiple organ failure. The exact causes are unknown.

Some families and healthcare professionals have questioned whether COVID vaccines could lead to more severe adverse reactions in people with a history of MIS-C, including disease recurrence, but data on this issue was lacking. The study included 22 medical centers (21 in the United States and one in Canada), with 385 patients over 5 years old who had the condition and were eligible for the vaccine.

The median age was 12.2 years and 73.5% were male. Participants were ethnically diverse — 24.3% were black, 31.9% Hispanic, and 28.6% white. Of those who received the vaccine after MIS-C, mild adverse reactions—mainly arm pain and fatigue—occurred in 49%, similar to the general population. There were no reports of serious complications, including myocarditis or disease recurrence, the researchers said.

“We are very comfortable with the results and these safety data should comfort families and healthcare professionals when considering and recommending vaccination,” said study co-leader Matthew D. Elias, MD, a pediatric cardiologist at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The recommendation is that patients with a history of MIS-C receive the vaccine at least 90 days after diagnosis.