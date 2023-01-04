Neymar posts photo of reunion with Messi at PSG

Neymar posted a photo of his reunion with Lionel Messi at PSG today on social media.

The Argentine returned today to PSG after a period of rest after winning the World Cup.

While Messi took the title, Neymar’s Brazil stopped in the quarterfinals after being defeated by Croatia.

Paris Saint-Germain prepares for Friday’s clash against Chateauroux for the French Cup.

Neymar returns to the team after serving suspension in the defeat to Lens, for the French Championship.

The Brazilian was suspended due to his sending off against Strasbourg, in his first post-World Cup game. He received a yellow card for leaving his hand in his opponent’s face and was later sent off for trying to simulate a penalty.

Curiosity: Mbappé has been given almost two weeks off from PSG and will miss the attacking trio for the next two games.

Controversy

Neymar did not attend Pelé’s wake, but he was seen singing pagoda at a party in Paris last night (02).

The number 10 of the national team was one more of the big names in Brazilian football who didn’t go to say goodbye and honor the King of Football.

The star’s father was present at the wake and commented on his son’s absence at the farewell of the greatest player in football history.