NFL warns Bengals-Bills game will not resume this week after player suffers cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin had to be revived on the pitch during Monday Night Football

THE nfl stated that the match between Cincinnati Bengals and buffalo billspostponed last Monday (2), will not be resumed during that week.

The match was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin fell unconscious after a hit on the field. In an official statement, the Bills revealed that the player suffered a cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat recovered still on the lawn. He was then referred to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, the main hospital in the area.

See the official statement released by the NFL:

The NFL remains in constant contact with the medical staff caring for Damar Hamlin as well as the Bills, Bengals and the Players Association.

After speaking with both teams and Players Association leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the teams today that Bengals-Bills play will not resume this week.

The NFL has not made any decisions regarding the possible resumption of play at a future date.

The league has not made any changes to the regular season Week 18 schedule.

We will continue to update information as it becomes available.

understand the case

The Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, had to be removed by ambulance after receiving emergency care on the turf at Paycor Stadium for more than 10 minutes, which resulted in the suspension of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night (2).

hamlin received cardiorespiratory massage for several minutes to be revived after passing out on a play in the first quarter. He also appeared to be receiving oxygen as he was loaded into the ambulance and taken off the pitch.

The injury happened after Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins and quickly got to his feet. He then abruptly fainted. Doctors rushed to help him immediately. A stretcher was still taken to the lawn while health professionals protected his head.

The entire Bills team surrounded Hamlin as he received emergency treatment. Several players were quite shaken and taking comfort as the player was carried. Some turned their backs so as not to see their partner in a difficult situation.

After Hamlin left the field, Bills players knelt in a circle and then returned to the edge of the field, with defensive players taking to the field to continue the game. Steffon Diggs then called everyone into a conversation.

Instead of returning to the game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor went to Bills coach Sean McDermott and the match officials. The decision was to suspend the match, which the Bills led 7-3.