“Not going to Grêmio”; R$ 7.2 MI enter the scene and Douglas Costa ‘responds’ to Botafogo about the future

Botafogo almost got a place in Libertadores in the 2022 Brazilian Championship. Glorioso ended the season in 11th place, with 53 points, just two behind Fortaleza, which finished eighth and got the last place for the competition. The defeat in the last round, to Athletico, combined with the victory of Fortaleza, removed Fogão from the match.

Despite the disappointment at the end, internally Luís Castro’s work was seen as positive. Now, the planning for 2023 becomes the main subject behind the scenes, possible reinforcements and exits ventilate in São Januário and one of the names stands out: Douglas Costa. The experienced attacking midfielder was being speculated at Glorioso recently.

The player’s interest, at first, was to return to Grêmio, but, according to the investigation of the newspaper Correio do Povo, the negotiation between the parties did not advance. However, without his trip to Imortal, Douglas Costa has decided that he will not return to Brazil at any other club. With that, the former player of the Brazilian National Team re-introduces himself to the Los Angeles Galaxy, from the United States.

With a debt of R$ 7.2 million with the player after his termination, in early 2022, Grêmio did not accept a return, since Douglas is also not in the mood for the fans of the tricolor gaucho. Target of Botafogo, the player, who was successful in Europe and went to the World Cup in 2018, was rejected by Glorioso fans.