O Cacete do Afrânio – by Marcelo Arigony

New Year. She was here making resolutions. I went there to recap those made in the old year. There were only two, to be able to fulfill.

It’s written there: wake up earlier and lose ten kilos. Kind of related. Hit one, risk killing both. Barbadinha!

Then I remembered Alfrânio, a friend who was always on a diet. He made the regime of the phases of the moon, the sun, and also the tides.

He also went on diets. I don’t know what the difference between diet and diet is, but he said it’s different.

I did the eggplant water, the green diet, the lettuce, egg and watermelon diet.

But the best was such a lemon regime. Alfrânio drank a glass of pure lemon in the morning, on an empty stomach. In addition to losing weight, he cleaned the blood. Pure magic… until the gastro said he had developed an ulcer.

In another time, Alfrânio came with more refined things: low carb, Dukan, ketogenic, pegan…

There were also phases of not eating sugar, veganism, and… pineapple. Yeah, he and about ten other freaks only ate pineapple. Then that ulcer started to chasque…

He also walked, ran, did bodybuilding. He had pronated, supinated tennis, boreal gel, the escambau.

He set up a gym at home. And we’d go there to drink mate… or was it beer (?), while Alfrânio sweated his breath on a noisy treadmill.

There weren’t these transformer robot treadmills yet: the guy starts walking and it lifts, lowers, shakes, measures aura, blood ozone, and at the end it gives the lucky number. All that remains is to materialize Megan Fox. oh technology…

I also took some supplements: whey protein, vitasay, coscarque, forteviron, enibex, a pharmacy… But all in vain.

The worst thing is that if God looked at Alfrânio, he would see that he deserved to lose weight. He had attitude, purpose, and perseverance in it. A whole half life doing exercises, and fighting the scales.

But the bagel, Alfrânio’s weak point, was the bagel bread. For breakfast he already ate four. If they were warm, he would add about seven.

I told him to stop eating bread, but he couldn’t. Whenever I passed in front of the bakery I heard a voice that said:

– Alfrââââ€anium, Alfrââ€anium ooooooo, come on, there’s warm bread ooooooooo.

And Alfrânio went. He would buy an armful of bread and have a feast. With butter.

Poor bread-eating Alfranium. All half-life effort in vain. Cacetinho of cacetinho, that does not let me lose weight…

Marcelo Mendes Arigony