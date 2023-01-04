Official: Bahia announces another defender as reinforcement for 2023



Source: Disclosure / EC Bahia

Defender Raul Gustavo is confirmed as Bahia’s reinforcement for the 2023 season. He is on loan, provided by Corinthians. The defender’s hiring announcement was made this Wednesday (4).

In order to close the contract, Esquadrão de Aço had to overcome the tough competition of Cruzeiro, which had already agreed on values ​​with Corinthians and with the athlete.

In turn, the new tricolor football board managed to offer higher values ​​both for the club from São Paulo, as well as for the player in terms of salary.

The negotiation is initially sacramented with a loan agreement until the end of 2023.

Information from the press in São Paulo and also in Minas Gerais revealed that the player would come with a mandatory purchase clause.

Already in a note published officially by the club, it is stated that there is only one purchase option in the contract.

In addition to Raul Gustavo, Bahia had already confirmed seven signings: goalkeeper Marcos Felipe, defenders Kanu, Marcos Victor and David Duarte, defensive midfielder Nicolás Acevedo and forwards Biel and Everaldo.

For Corinthians, Raul Gustavo played 47 matches between 2021 and 2022, with six goals scored.