On the internet, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi fought badly and the video reverberated among fans

Messi and Mbappe

December 22, 2022 · 7:30 am

THE Qatar World Cup ended on Sunday and the Argentines are still celebrating their third world championship after 3 decades of waiting. Lionel Messi managed to win the last title on his shelf and immortalized himself once and for all in the history of Argentina national teamand even so the Argentine did not rule out playing the 2026 World Cup.

Some people are still looking at the final and this great battle that was on the pitch with the two biggest football stars meeting: Messi and Mbappe. And anyway, in the most diverse ways possible, a fan of football and fighting games, made a video where the two players end up exchanging feet for hands.

More World Cup news

At a party in Argentina, fans provoke Mbappé and Messi has an attitude that shocked everyone

What Messi and Mbappé did in the final of the World Cup in Qatar, left PSG on alert

The video posted on Facebook and also in YouTube it shows the two players fighting. And if you think it’s just any game, it’s not a bit. The fan changed the characters of God of War by the two players and the result was quite impressive. The video quickly reverberated on the internet and became news in the Argentina.

FIFA game hit champion again

Anyway and jokes aside, this world Cup was fun for football lovers and especially for the players, even more so when the game FIFA hit again who would be the world champion! And this was the fourth time. the title of AND THE got it right in the years 2010, 2014, 2018 and now in 2022.