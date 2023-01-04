“One of the worst I’ve seen…”; Facincani loses patience with Abel’s bet and puts Palmeiras’ plan in check

Palmeiras will not move in the market in search of weight signings. Palestrina’s strategy is to value the plays they have in their current cast, as well as to stay tuned in to the Alviverde base, which has been imposing in recent years. However, the athletes who are under the umbrella of Abel Ferreira’s trust must gain space.

In this context, journalist Felippe Facincani spared no criticism addressed to a player who should be Abel’s bet, as the coach claimed that such an athlete would remain in the Alviverde squad. This is Rafael Navarro, who even has a chance of winning a new role.

Abel believes that Rafael Navarro has qualities to play outside the area and can launch him on the mission of fulfilling the role of ‘number 10’. Facinca addressed the topic: “Abel Ferreira vetoed the departure of Rafael Navarro, one of the worst I’ve seen wearing the Palmeiras shirt in recent times, to remain on the team in 2023 and play in another role. The idea is to pull Navarro into the middle region, so that he becomes a striker and works as a kind of midfielder, ”he explained.

To conclude, Facincani gave more details on how such a function would be carried out, and the impacts on the partnership with Rafael Veiga. “He will become a number 10, supporting Raphael Veiga. There is an attempt to be a new Gustavo Scarpa, circulating on the left, bringing freedom from the inside and becoming a more protagonist guy. There were 48 games in 2022 and seven goals scored, seven in Libertadores, but against Deportivo Táchira and Independiente Petrolero.”, explained the journalist on his YouTube channel.