OnePlus 11 announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16GB of RAM and 100W charging

After several rumors and leaks, the manufacturer OnePlus finally announced in China its long-awaited flagship: the OnePlus 11. With powerful specifications, it abandons the 8 GB RAM variant and brings models with 12 GB or 16 GB.

Another highlight of the device is the partnership with the camera manufacturer Hasselblad, with the photographic set of the OnePlus 11 receiving special attention from the brand. There’s also Qualcomm’s latest platform and 100W fast charging.