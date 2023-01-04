OnePlus 11 announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16GB of RAM and 100W charging

After several rumors and leaks, the manufacturer OnePlus finally announced in China its long-awaited flagship: the OnePlus 11. With powerful specifications, it abandons the 8 GB RAM variant and brings models with 12 GB or 16 GB.
Another highlight of the device is the partnership with the camera manufacturer Hasselblad, with the photographic set of the OnePlus 11 receiving special attention from the brand. There’s also Qualcomm’s latest platform and 100W fast charging.
rumors
03 Jan
economy and market
03 Jan
The OnePlus 11 features a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 2K resolution (3216 × 1440 pixels), 525 PPI pixel density, 1300 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ certification, Dolby Vision support and 120 refresh rate Hz, plus Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
Under the hood, OnePlus’ latest flagship features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform manufactured in 4-nanometer lithography and features an integrated Adreno 740 GPU. It has up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. . For thermal dissipation, the device has a vapor chamber, diamond thermal gel and a new generation of graphite that promises 92% greater efficiency compared to conventional ones.
For power, the OnePlus 11 packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 100W fast charging via a USB-C port. Despite having stereo speakers, the cell phone does not come with the traditional headphone jack.
In cameras, the top of the line offers a triple module tuned by the Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad. It features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor with support for optical image stabilization, another 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 115-degree field of view, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16-megapixel front sensor in a punch-hole notch positioned on the top left side of the display.
technical specifications
- 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display with QHD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with up to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform
- Adreno 740 GPU
- 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM
- 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultra wide-angle lens with 48 MP sensor
- Telephoto lens with 8 MP sensor and 2x optical zoom
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, WiF 6E and USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader
- 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging
- Android 13 with OxygenOS 13
price and availability
The OnePlus 11 was announced only in China in black and green, with sales starting on January 9. Check the official prices below:
- 12 GB + 256 GB – ¥3,999 (~R$3,000)
- 12 GB + 512 GB – ¥4,399 (~R$3,300)
- 16 GB + 512 GB – ¥4,899 (~R$3,675)
see also