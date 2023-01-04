Palmeiras debuts in the São Paulo Cup with victory over Juazeirense

O palm trees started defending the title of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Jr. on the right foot this Tuesday. Without major difficulties, the Crias da Academia beat Juazeirense by 2-0, in a duel played at Estádio Anísio Haddad, in São José do Rio Preto. Pedro Lima and Ruan Ribeiro scored the game’s goals, and goalkeeper Aranha saved a penalty in the first half.

With the result, Palmeiras ends the first round at the top of Group 3, with an advantage in goal difference. Earlier, Rio Preto beat América-SP by 1-0 in the classic in the host city of the group and appears in second place.

The Academia Crias return to the field this Friday, also at 7:30 pm (Brasília time), when they face América-SP. Shortly before, at 17:15 (Brasília time), Rio Preto and Juazeirense have a decisive duel for both teams.

The game

Current champions, Palmeiras started the match with control of the game and it didn’t take long to create the first danger opportunities. Thus, the team led by Paulo Victor Gomes opened the scoring after ten minutes, when Luis Guilherme made an excellent move and crossed for Pedro Lima to head up and put Verdão in advantage.

Shortly after, at 20 minutes, Palmeiras increased the score after a penalty conceded by David Kauã. Ruan Ribeiro went to the penalty spot and hit hard to increase Palmeiras advantage. Soon after, at 22 minutes, Juazeirense had the chance to reduce in kind, but Diego Costa took the maximum penalty badly, and goalkeeper Aranha made the save.

In the second stage, however, the rhythm was less intense. Palmeiras even had space to build a more elastic scoreboard, but failed to take advantage of the chances created. Juazeirense did not threaten the Palmeiras goal with chances of danger.

With the victory on the way despite the lack of goals after the break, coach Paulo Victor Gomes took the opportunity to rotate the team. Thus, the boy Estêvão, only 15 years old, entered the final stretch of the match, in the 35th minute.