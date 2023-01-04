Palmeiras does the first training session of the day and Veiga celebrates his return

Palmeiras worked this morning (4th) both in the weight room at the center of excellence and on the field at the Academia de Futebol.

After breakfast, the players did muscle activation on the inside and then went to the pitch, where, in addition to physical activities, they improved technical and tactical concepts with Abel Ferreira’s commission.

Verdão has been missing since August 30, 2022 due to surgery on his right ankle, midfielder Raphael Veiga commented on the longing to wear the club’s shirt again — the first official commitment of the year will be on the 14th, against São Bento, at 8:30 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the first round of the Paulista Championship.

“Today I’m much better, 100% recovered from the injury. Feeling very good, light. It was hard on vacation to say that I just rested and forgot about football because I really wanted to play. I confess that anxiety hit me on vacation to play, but I trained with the guys, even when I was away, so that when I got to this moment I was well and prepared to return at a high level and continue doing what I had been doing before the injury. : goals and helping Palmeiras, solidly and even happier”, said the number 23 for the club’s official TV.

In the 2022 season, Veiga was Palmeiras’ second top scorer (19 goals, behind only striker Rony, with 23) and the only one on the squad to score in all competitions of the year: seven times in Paulista, twice in the Copa of Brazil, six times in the Libertadores, three times in the Brazilian Championship and once in the Recopa Sudamericana, in addition to twice in the World Cup, referring to the 2021 season.

“I even posted on my Instagram that it was my best year in terms of numbers (the average of 0.43 goals per game, resulting from 21 goals in 48 matches, is his best at the club), but I think that, in terms of performance and constancy, my year 2021 was better. Last year, I had two injuries that hurt me and I came back with a little fear. This year I want to be constant, I hope I don’t have any injuries that could take me out of games. Just like Abel put it : it’s doing the same, but better. So it’s keeping what I’ve been doing before, in a more consistent way”, he added.

For 2023, the Alviverde squad had an increase of seven home silverware champions of the 2022 Cup: defender Naves, laterals Garcia and Vanderlan, midfielders Fabinho and Jhon Jhon and forwards Endrick and Giovani.

The current squad also has eight players who add up to 200 duels or more: Dudu (401), Weverton (267), Marcos Rocha (235), Gustavo Gómez (217), Zé Rafael (214), Raphael Veiga (210), Luan (203) and Mayke (200), not counting Rony (161), Danilo (141) and Gabriel Menino (140), who account for more than 100. Veiga believes that the mix of young and experienced athletes is a beneficial balance for Verdão .

“I’ve already been through that. When I arrived, there were older players and I was 21 years old. I think this mix is ​​important, because younger players come with that desire to show off, to play, to do everything. Today I’m 27, no. I consider myself old, but around the boys I am more experienced and already have a certain notion of the paths that can be shortened. They in vigor and we in experience managed to find the balance in training and games and who wins with that is Palmeiras “, concluded .

This Thursday (5), Verdão plays its first pre-season training game against Suzano, at 10 am, at the Football Academy.