Palmeiras starts 2023 with a third of the squad formed at the base

Palmeiras started its first activities at the Football Academy this week. The cast commanded by Abel Ferreira reappeared with 30 athletes and, without signings so far, reinforcements coming from the base are the big news.

In total, seven athletes aged between 16 and 20 will join the professional squad permanently from 2023. Vanderlan, Endrick and Giovani already had a constant presence in the final stretch of the season and were incorporated into the main team along with Naves, Garcia, Fabinho and Jhon Jhon, who close the cycle at the base playing the last year of sub-20 in 2022.

Thus, together with Vinícius Silvestre, Danilo and Gabriel Menino, Palmeiras has 10 players from the professional squad trained at the club. This number represents a third of the 30 athletes that make up Abel Ferreira’s team. The number could be even higher, but the club traded striker Wesley and left-back Lucas Esteves in this transfer window.

The bet on the base categories has been a philosophy of the club in recent years, intensified after the revelation of Gabriel Jesus. Since then, the Academy’s Cubs have gained more opportunities in the professional squad.

All seven players who joined the professional squad permanently this season have already played for Abel Ferreira’s squad in 2022. Among them, Vanderlan was the athlete who played the most, with 16 games. Endrick, on the other hand, had the most prominence, with three goals and an assist in just seven games. Meanwhile, Giovani played six games, the same number of games played by midfielder Fabinho.

The other athletes received few opportunities during the year. Right-back Garcia participated in five games, while Naves played two games, and Jhon Jhon only one.