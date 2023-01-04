participate in the PicPay promotion and redeem up to R$ 550.00

Just like the end of the year, the beginning can also end up requiring some extras not planned by individuals. This is because it is common for people to look for ways to celebrate, such as embarking on a trip to start the new cycle or even going out for a walk with family members.

In this sense, PicPay is providing a great opportunity for those who are in need of money, but don’t know where to turn. That is, PicPay is offering up to R$ 550 to its users, in a completely simple, fast and practical way, with just a few steps.

To better understand, the PicPay offer is valid for everyone who wants to participate. In addition, the money will be available quickly in the account of the user who participates. Therefore, it is worth understanding how this is possible.

Get to know PicPay

It’s no secret that technologies have advanced more and more, allowing many new options for individuals. Considering this advance and the new tools, PicPay basically works as a virtual wallet. That’s right! It’s like having all the items in your wallet through your cell phone, gathered in a single application.

More specifically, PicPay tends to store users’ cards, enabling various transactions. Among these transactions, for example, is the possibility of sending money immediately via credit card. This can be done between PicPay users, but also through Pix.

Another striking point of PicPay is due to the installment options. In other words, users using the platform can not only send money directly from their credit card, but also pay the amount in question.

Also, the best thing about the digital wallet is that its use is completely simple and easy. To access the features, simply access the official application (picpay.com), and take advantage of all available resources, including the PicPay specific credit card.

How to earn up to R$ 550

Well, as said before, PicPay is one of the most modern services currently, considering its different features and tools. From this point of view, it should be said that there are still people who are not familiar with the services offered by the platform, such as sending money by credit card.

With that in mind, PicPay found a new way to promote itself. That is, in addition to gaining new customers, the network can also give gifts to incoming users, as well as old ones. It is, therefore, the PicPay referral program.

According to the platform’s regulations, each user can send up to 55 invitations, where each new registration generates BRL 10. To take advantage of the resource, therefore, just find your invitation link on the platform and send it to the individual who will create the new registration. .

Once this is done, PicPay reported that the money will be available within 48 hours in the account, and can be used as the user prefers, without limitations. It is worth mentioning, however, that the invitation is only for users who have never used the services provided by PicPay.

Finally, so far there is no deadline for the end of the promotion, however, it’s worth running so you don’t miss out!

