Passenger loses control after children disappear at airport and throws monitor at employee





A passenger has been stranded at Miami airport after losing her two children. In the moment of nervousness, she damaged equipment at the counter where the airline served, including a computer, keyboard and boarding pass scanner. One of the airport employees even had a computer screen thrown at him.

The woman in question was traveling to New York and had already done the check in after being rescheduled earlier due to missed previous flight. While talking to an employee at the gate, her two children slipped into the bathroom unnoticed. When the woman discovered that her children were missing, panic set in and she started screaming and demanding that the airport agent find her children.

In anger and panic, she started throwing boarding pass scanners, keyboard, monitor and anything stuck on the tables. Her angry climax was reached when a computer screen was thrown at an employee.

The woman was arrested shortly afterwards and is suspected of serious assault and public nuisance, reports FOX Business. The case was registered at the end of December. In the video below, you can see the whole scene.