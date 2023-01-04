Pelé lived the enigma of being God without ceasing to be human – 01/03/2023 – Illustrious

[resumo] King of football, an athlete with almost superhuman qualities, Pelé seemed split into two personalities: the divine, who enchanted the world, and the common man, Edson, who had to shoulder the weight of an almost supernatural existence. This relationship allowed the player to escape the collapse that killed so many other football geniuses and, although Edson died at 82, remain immortal.

Pelé once confessed that he kept an enigma that he could only decipher when he met God face to face and could question him directly. The question that tormented him was his feeling of a double identity, that of being Pelé, the nickname of the greatest living legend of planetary sport in the 20th century, and at the same time Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the common man who was responsible for “taking care of Pelé”. and shoulder the weight of his almost supernatural existence.

Pelé, whom Edson often referred to in the third person, considered, perhaps with some humor, that God owed him an explanation as to why it fell to him, or to them, the double fate of sustaining a divine status in the eyes of the world. world without ceasing to feel too human. Who would die when dying, he asked himself, since the incarnate demigod and the simplest of creatures cohabited in him?

I do not doubt the authenticity of his drama, expressed in terms that are as simple as they are intricate. Anyone who saw him play will not doubt that God did owe him an explanation. Pelé, the most consummate and luminous perfection ever to appear on a football field, was dragged to fame at an extremely young age, without having, at first, the awareness of his own exceptionality.

His most intimate goal, he says, was focused on achieving the unrealized greatness he saw in his father, who had been an admirable and obscure player, in order to redeem him from a failed football career. Before he knew it, he was already the ultimate idol of the most popular sport on the planet, having been brilliantly revealed at the age of 17 at the 1958 World Cup.

All of this is part of an era of sporting innocence that is long gone. Football games were broadcast on the radio, immediately becoming oral narratives, with the corresponding legendary character that permeates them.

Pelé’s career was based first on radio broadcasting and later on television, which definitively enshrined him in 1970, when the Brazilian team became three-time world champion.

Much of it, including some of his greatest goals, has no visual record. But already throughout the 1960s, Pelé was unanimously recognized as the king of football, sustaining his majesty with the natural nobility of someone who understood the value of his figure for every commoner with whom, as has already been said, he identified himself.

No one has combined the skills of dribbling and speed, of kicking with both legs, of the precise and fulminating header, of the ground game and the aerial game, of the magical sense of ball time, of the instantaneous understanding of what was happening around him. , all based on a vigorous and rigorously balanced athletic constitution.

Even so, the Pelé-effect is not just a sum, even a single one, of quantifiable skills. One poet and essayist remarked that he seemed to drag the pitch with him, like an extension of his skin, towards the opposing goal. A philosopher connected with football admitted, with a certain grace, the possibility of contemplating, in it, glimpses of the Absolute.

The beauty and intelligence of the body in action, plus the lynx eye and the unpredictability of the cat’s jump, made Pelé seem to work on a different frequency than the other players, watching in slow motion the same game in which he was participating in high speed, while others around him seemed to be, so many times, watching the game at high speed and playing in slow motion.

The phenomenon was quickly detected and embraced in all continents, from Europe to Africa, from Central America to Asia, long before the widespread implementation of marketing engineering. It’s just that your existence connects with the world through a symbolic tune of another nature.

In addition to being recognized and revered in the traditional circles of European football, this smooth black man, representative of a peripheral country and acting in a non-verbal language of maximum irradiation, was perceived, celebrated and loved in the most diverse corners of the world as the eloquent statement in itself only of a magnitude greater than any political and economic supremacy.

In Brazil, its emergence is contemporary with the original architecture of Brasília, the new capital founded in 1960, and with the musical success of bossa nova, which took place at the same time.

It has already been said that a goal by Pelé, an architectural curve by Oscar Niemeyer and a song by Tom Jobim sung by João Gilberto sounded then like a “promise of happiness”, on the part of an exotic marginal country that seemed to offer the world a light and from popular language to modern art without bearing the costs of the Industrial Revolution.

The dictatorship that followed, starting in 1964, gave signs, recurrent and insistent until today, that this path was not so direct nor so simple, to say the least.

Behaving according to the dictates of traditional Brazilian cordial sociability, which masked insidious structural racism and social inequality, Pelé did not assume the haughty rebelliousness of Muhammad Ali, nor the passionate and political zigzags of Argentine Diego Maradona, nor did he follow the carnivalesque line and the tragic curve of Mané Garrincha, the other great Brazilian star of his generation. But he remained the tacit and grand witness of blackness in action.

More Dionysian, politicized and inconstant than Pelé, Maradona never ceases to be Maradona, at the cost of consuming himself in the fire of his glory and his downfall. By dispensing with interrogating God, he makes himself God and his own demons in convulsion. Like Garrincha, Maradona lives the rise and fall without being able to separate himself from himself.

Pelé, on the other hand, had Edson. Among the geniuses of his time, he remains protected by his double, who assumes life’s contingencies and personal dramas on a diminished scale for him.

Even if the new generations have not been faced with his splendid and indescribable appearance on the football fields, Pelé is, thanks to his protective angel, as if exempted from decay, remaining immortal in life. Perhaps God, if he exists, will reveal this to you.

