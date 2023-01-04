Pelé’s wake was attended by only two world champions with the Brazilian team

the wake of Skin at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, the Vila Belmiro, lasted 24 hours. In this period, only two world champion players with the Brazilian Team were there to pay their last respects to the King: the teammate of the third championship Coutinho (1970) and the steering wheel Mauro Silva (1994), vice president of Paulista Football Federation (FPF).

The low participation of former players linked to the Brazilian national team was not well received by fans. The perception, often repeated, that the figure of Pelé as an idol would not find so much echo among Brazilians was not observed at the wake. Instead. About 230 thousand people passed through the lawn of the Villa to say goodbye to the King.

Ronaldo Fenômeno, five-time champion in 2002, and Romário, fourth in 1994, sent wreaths of flowers to the wake. Among the national team players who were in the Qatar World Cup none attended. Neymar was represented by his father. Coach Tite, who has already resigned from his position at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), did not appear either.

Wake of the King of Football lasted 24 hours in Santos. Photograph: Felipe Rau/ Estadão

Many of Pelé’s teammates in Santos and the Brazilian national team face mobility difficulties due to their advanced age, with Mário Zagallo. Rivellino, on the other hand, said he was very upset by the King’s death and said goodbye with a message on social media.

Rodrygo, a Boy from the Village like Pelé and a Real Madrid player, sought to justify his absence in the farewell. “Unfortunately, my family and I were unable to be present in Vila to say our last goodbyes to you, but our hearts and feelings were with you all this time. All reverence to our majesty! Thank you for everything, Pele. We love you, the people love you!” he wrote.

Former goalkeeper Marcos, Palmeiras idol and world champion in 2002, took a controversial position when arguing for his decision not to attend Pelé’s wake. He said that at his parents’ wakes he also didn’t have the company of those who criticize him on social media.

At the end of this Tuesday, Cafu and Rivaldo also justified their absence at Pelé’s wake for different reasons and gave their position publicly through social networks.

It also called attention that few players from Santos’ professional squad participated in the ceremony. Only Marcos Leonardo, Soteldo, Zanocelo, Ângelo, Pirani, João Paulo, Maicon and Alex appeared. Coach Odair Hellmann and director Paulo Roberto Falcão also went to Vila. Other former players who were there were Careca, Neto, Zé Roberto, Elano, Léo, Serginho Chulapa, Narciso, Ricardo Oliveira, Jamelli, Marcelinho Carioca, Aranha, among others linked especially to Santos and Pelé.

Sergio Chulapa was very emotional during the King’s wake. Photograph: Felipe Rau/ Estadão Content

Among the authorities who participated in the ceremony, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stands out. The Chief Executive held in Santos his first agenda outside Brasília since taking office, on January 1st.

The PT member arrived in Vila Belmiro on Tuesday morning, alongside the first lady, Janja Silva, and the Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França (PSB). Lula stayed at the stadium for a few minutes, greeted Pelé’s relatives, attended a brief mass at the venue and left the wake without talking to the press.

Lula attended King Pelé’s wake. Photograph: Felipe Rau/ Estadão

The day before, the governor of the State of São Paulo, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans), the mayor of the city of São Paulo and Ricardo Nunes (MDB) paid their condolences to the family in Vila Belmiro.

The national and international football summit was also present at the venue. The presidents of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), Alejandro Domínguez, of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, of the FPF, Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, and of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB), Paulo Wanderley, bid farewell to King.