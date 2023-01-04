Penta players justify their absence at Pelé’s wake on social media

With the end of the funeral Skin and the whole parade through the city of Santos, the absence of the players who conquered the fifth world championship for Brazill jumped out at the eyes. Through social media, cafu and Rivaldo explained the reason why they were not in the last farewell to the soccer king.

Captain of the Brazilian national team in the 2002 World Cup, Cafu explained, through a long video on his instagram, that he was in Frankfurt and could not anticipate his return to Brazil to arrive in time for Pelé’s wake.

“Unfortunately and with all my regret I couldn’t be at Pelé’s wake, I’m on the other side of the world, on work, my flights back to Brazil started this morning with a few stops that will only make me arrive in Brazil tomorrow. I had complete understanding to leave before, but I was unable to anticipate flights or even reduce the stops with more direct flights, unfortunately I could not. Does that change how I feel about Pelé, or what he means to me and football? Never!”, says the text of Cafu’s publication.

Rivaldo used social networks to explain his absence at Pelé’s funeral

Photograph: (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)

Rivaldo, on the other hand, used a video of an interview with Pelé himself to explain the reason that kept him away from the last moment with the King of Football. According to the post, the number 10 of Brazil in the 2002 World Cup assumed that he does not like to pay homage at this moment.

“I would like to clarify this story that the media is saying that no five-time player went to Pelé’s funeral. I speak for myself, that even if I were in Brazil I’m not sure if I would go to the wake even knowing that Pelé was the best of all time. I don’t like paying homage at this time, I’m not against anyone who wants to do it. I met Pelé, I had several times with him and I had the opportunity to honor and honor him in life. I showed my affection and admiration for him at every moment and he always thanked me for it. No one will change my respect and admiration that I had and continue to have for him for not going to the wake. The best tribute is in life and this I did and I have a very clear conscience.”