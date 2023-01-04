“Perhaps he had gone for a fee”







Casagrande exalted great geniuses in the history of world football Photo: Lance!

The absence of the most recent world champions for the Brazilian national team at the wake of King Pelé, buried this Tuesday, was the subject of much debate on social networks, between fans of the former player and even journalists. Commentator and columnist for UOL Walter Casagrande Jr. was one of the professionals who took a stand.

He harshly criticized recent names that represented Brazil in World Cups, such as Kaká and Neymar. It is worth remembering, however, that this discussion is a little older: during the World Cup in Qatar, Casagrande and names of the Selection had already “stranged”.

In a long text published this afternoon, the former player said that many athletes did not like Pelé because they were criticized in the past. “It’s been a long time since Brazilian players don’t accept criticism. They are hurt, hurt,” he wrote at one point, referring to his own more recent situation, when he criticized five-time champions Ronaldo, Kaká and others.

“Cafu (captain of the penta) explained that he couldn’t make the flight earlier and go to the wake, but he only did it after receiving a lot of criticism. Why didn’t he speak before? Time passed, but the hurt of those spoiled ones, no. They never dedicated anything No speech, no homage, they simply ignored the existence of King Pelé. Not having any representative of these two titles at Pelé’s funeral was shameful for the history of Brazilian football”, fired in another excerpt of his column in the UOL.

Casagrande also recalled that Mauro Silva, current vice-president of the São Paulo Football Federation and champion in 1994, was the only representative of the last two world titles.

He even talked about “at least” Romário having sent a wreath, as well as Ronaldo. Both posted tributes on their social media. There is no mention, however, of why Casagrande did not attend King Pelé’s wake.

AND MORE:

“The five-time champion players should unite, as they did to attack me, in homage to Pelé. Where is Kaká, who said that Brazilians don’t recognize their idols? Well, Kaká, after what we saw at Pelé’s wake, it was clear that The one who doesn’t recognize the great idols is you. Or maybe you had gone for an interesting fee”, he continued, to then speak directly about Neymar and other representatives of the last Selection:

“Neymar was represented by his father, but at dawn he was at a party enjoying samba – this shows all the pain he felt over the death of King Pelé. And the others? Daniel Alves, who thinks he is the greatest player for having the record for titles, not even a post did. Could Tite or Juninho Paulista not show up to represent the last team to play in a Cup?”, he questioned.

During the World Cup, Casagrande and some former players, such as Marcos, Kaká and Rivaldo, had exchanged barbs on the internet for criticism he made of the five-time champions. Neymar was also mentioned in the criticism, for his political position, previously.

