Pie specialist used pandemic lockdown to create edible portraits; see the coolest | business ideas

When to pandemic started, in 2020, forcing people to lock themselves at home all over the world, there was no lack of alternatives to circumvent the sameness of confinement. During this period, many people ventured into new sports practices, artistic and culinary creations. In the case of Devoney Scarfe, his obsession became pies with edible portraits.
“During the pandemic, I became obsessed with making pies. From then on, each pie I made became more challenging and time consuming than the last”, says Scarfe, in an article published on the website Bored Panda.
She says that, currently, she is dedicated to making a portrait of pastry. To arrive at the final result, the New Zealand artist claims that she developed a recipe and technique that allowed her to use clay similar to a putty.
At the time of the death of Queen Elizabeth IIScarfe decided to bake a pie to “honor his dignity and strength as best he could”.
“I made a strawberry tart that I served with fresh whipped cream. Their jewelry is made from royal icing (of course),” says Scarfe.
Another of his honorees was actress Elisabeth Moss, who acts in the series Handmaid’s Tale. “It’s one of the only shows my husband and I watch together. This is a classic apple pie that I thought fit the theme,” says the artist.
Even the painter Vincent van Gogh got his version in a pie of cheesecake baked blueberry. “I used a blueberry sauce swirl to reference the background of her actual portrait,” says Scarfe.
In your site, the artist brings together a varied portfolio, with sweet and savory creations, which are not restricted to portraits. She creates, for example, pies with phrases and pictures of animals.
In addition to portraits, the artist creates images of animals and messages on the pies — Photo: Reproduction / devoneybakes.co.nz