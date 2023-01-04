Police seize cars of influencer arrested for human trafficking

Romanian police have seized 11 luxury cars from influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, after being arrested in late December on suspicion of rape and human trafficking.

According to the website Insider, the seizure of the cars was confirmed by Ramona Bolla, spokeswoman for the DIICOT investigations agency in Romania.

Ramona claimed the vehicles were taken to “support the cost of the investigation” into the influencer, as well as serving as collateral to fund any payments to alleged victims.

A spokeswoman for the agency was unable to immediately confirm the makes and models of the cars. However, the Romanian news agency Gândul published photos showing the seized cars.

In the images, you can see a Rolls-Royce Wraith from the Black Badge line and an Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate. According to a car website, the first car costs at least US$ 300,000 (R$ 1.6 million), while the second costs around US$ 250,000 (R$ 1.3 million).

Also according to the spokeswoman for the agency, the investigation is working to determine whether Tate financed the purchase of cars through human trafficking.

Prison

Tate, a former kickboxing athlete between 2005 and 2016 who has become a businessman, was arrested with his brother and two women on December 29. He was on the run and was found by authorities after posting a video taunting environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 19.

The year he retired from the sport, he joined the British version of the reality show “Big Brother”. During his participation in the program, his racist and homophobic posts went viral on social networks.

He ended up kicked out of reality after the release of a video of him hitting a woman with a belt – later, Tate and the woman in the video claimed that the act was consensual.

Since then, Andrew Tate has used his misogynistic views to promote himself. In 2017, during the unfolding of the Me Too movement, he went viral when he posted on Twitter that raped women should “take responsibility” for the violence suffered, and defended that women should not drive or work.

He was banned from several social networks for violating the terms of use.

To this day, Andrew Tate sells courses for men on how to get rich and attract women. This year, his opinions went viral on social networks and turned the influencer into a joke, but also ensured his fame with the young public: The Guardian newspaper created a fictional profile of a teenage boy on social networks and began to receive several advertisements for its content. .

In addition to human trafficking and rape, he is also accused of domestic violence. Tate denies the allegations and has already called one of the women who denounced him a “dumb bitch”. In a video posted on YouTube, he claims that one of the reasons he moved to Romania was to avoid being investigated for rape: “I’m not a rapist, but I like the idea of ​​being able to do whatever I want. be free”.