Pregnant, Blake Lively jokes about the size of her belly – Celebrities

The couple, who are very protective of their children’s privacy, try to avoid the lens of photographers as much as possible. In September of last year, Blake Lively even deliberately posted pictures of her belly on Instagram in an attempt to keep the paparazzi away. “Here are pictures of me pregnant in real life so the 11 men who are waiting to catch a glimpse of me on my doorstep will leave me alone. You scare me and my daughters,” she wrote.
Now, the 35-year-old actress has shared a fun montage on her Instagram, where we see the “before and after” of her growing belly. “I’ve been doing Don Saladino’s exercise program months ago. something is not working“, he joked, referring to the training recommended by his personal trainerwho describes himself as a “superhero-for-movie” trainer.