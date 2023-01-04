Pregnant, Blake Lively jokes about the size of her belly – Celebrities

Serena van der Woodsen in gossip Girl, is pregnant with her fourth child. American actress, married to actorsince 2012, he has three girls: James, 8 years old, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

The couple, who are very protective of their children’s privacy, try to avoid the lens of photographers as much as possible. In September of last year, Blake Lively even deliberately posted pictures of her belly on Instagram in an attempt to keep the paparazzi away. “Here are pictures of me pregnant in real life so the 11 men who are waiting to catch a glimpse of me on my doorstep will leave me alone. You scare me and my daughters,” she wrote.