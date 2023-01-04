PSG will reduce Neymar’s value and make him available on the market

Neymar may say goodbye to Paris Saint-Germain soon, even though he wants to stay at the club until 2025, when his contract expires. According to the Spanish newspaper Sport, the Parisian team wants to put the attacker back on the market in the next transfer window, seeking a reformulation in the sports project, which will be led by Messi and Mbappé.

In 2022, PSG asked for around 150 million euros (approximately R$ 865 million) to release the Brazilian. However, this time, the club wants to reduce the proposal to be able to sell the athlete. The new order must be 100 million euros.

In the last window, this farewell was close to happening, but Luis Campo, manager of the group, decided to keep the attacker under a rigid physical program. What makes this transfer difficult is also Neymar’s long contract and the salary the player receives.

Despite having a good season, PSG believes this is the best time to attempt a sale, as the striker will turn 31 and can still bring financial returns.