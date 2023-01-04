Puppy who was tied up and abandoned at airport by passenger is rescued

A puppy, approximately one year old, was found tied up in front of Des Moines International Airport, in Iowa, USA, in the last week of last year.

The puppy was left behind after the man who was with her was prevented from taking her because she was without her carrier. (Photo: Animal Rescue League)

The pet was abandoned outside the airport in the United States after a traveler, who was probably its owner, was banned from flying with it, for not having the necessary box to transport it.

According to airport officials, the man carrying the dog left the airport and then returned alone to board the flight, leaving the canine tied up outside.

When the situation was noticed, the employees immediately contacted the Animal Rescue League rescue center, which went to the place and rescued the poor little dog.

After saving the pet, which was named Allie by rescuers, the rescue center made an emotional text about the situation and shared it on their social networks.

The canine was tied up and abandoned outside an airport. (Photo: Animal Rescue League)

Check out the story:

“Unprecedented flight cancellations have left thousands of people stranded at airports this week, but the airlines were not to blame for this sweet dog being stranded at the Des Moines airport yesterday…

When ARL Animal Services officials responded to a call about a dog tied up outside the airport, airline officials told us that the dog was unable to board the flight home with its owner because the owner did not have a transport box.

They said the owner left the airport with the dog, but came back alone and went to board the flight.

The year-old dog, who we’ve named Allie, was found tied up outside the airport.

Allie is incredibly sweet and is now safe in our care and loving attention from our staff.

The incident is still an active investigation and more details will be released as soon as they can be shared.”

Of course, the story, shared along with photos and videos of the canine, touched the hearts of hundreds of people. How dare anyone do that to their own pet? Simply unthinkable, right? Many people sympathized with the situation, while others offered their homes for adoption in hundreds of comments that were left in the publication, which, in a short time, ended up gaining great repercussions.

Luckily the puppy was rescued and is now safe. (Photo: Animal Rescue League)

Check out some of the comments left on the post:

“Such a sweet girl. I can’t imagine leaving her behind. Her owner does not deserve to have her back.”

“This is heartbreaking.”

“How do people just leave their pets? My pets are my babies!”

Allie’s future is yet to be defined, but luckily she is in a much better place and with better people compared to the situation she was in before!

See also this video:

The case of the caramel mutt who asked the motoboy for help AND MORE NEWS in Jornalzinho Amo Meu Pet