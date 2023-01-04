‘Puss in Boots 2’ opens in theaters this Wednesday (4)

ANDHe ended up in castles dominated by dragons, ghost ships and tried to steal magic beans from the Beanstalk. What Puss in Boots didn’t know is that his passion for danger would exact a high price: due to his antics, the brave cat ended up burning eight of his nine lives. In Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order, which premieres this Wednesday (4) in Goiânia, one of the most famous characters in fairy tales needs to embark on a new adventure to try to get their lives back.

One of DreamWorks studios’ biggest bets for the year, the second Puss in Boots title arrives after 19 years of the character’s first appearance on the big screen, in Shrek 2 (2004). After almost two decades, the saga of the pussy presents an animation with cutting-edge technology directed by filmmakers Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, in addition to keeping names like Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek in the cast.

The new adventure shows Gato discovering that he has only one life, after so many adventures in dangerous journeys. Who breaks the news of his sentence is Lobo Mau, with Wagner Moura in the original voice. To get their lives back, the protagonist must go to the Dark Forest to find the legendary Star of Wishes. The problem is, other fairytale characters are also on the run: Goldilocks, the Three Bears and greedy Jack Horner.

As in the entire Shrek universe, several references and characters from fables and tales are presented throughout the production. Charismatic, Gato preserves the same characteristics that made the character conquer a film of his own, such as the conquering way, the cute little face when he wants something – a timeless Twitter meme – or the Spanish nobility in the way of talking and fighting.

Antonio Banderas continues dubbing the protagonist, with a conquering and stylish look. The Spanish actor has not stopped working: this year, for example, the artist is also part of the cast of Indiana Jones and the Call of Destiny, one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Salma Hayek, who lives the cat Kitty, also has another Premiere scheduled for the coming months, Magic Mike – The Last Dance.

Humor

It’s the ability to convey parodic humor that makes Gato’s adventures win more episodes. The sequel, for example, has already managed to raise more than $ 134 million worldwide, even with strong competition from Avatar: The Path of Water. Proof that the DreamWorks animation universe is still achieving good box office numbers, like How to Train Your Dragon, with three sequels, and The Boss Baby, with two.

To create bridges with previous Gato films, the directors even built a story that mixes 2D and 3D techniques with more dynamic movements, as in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2019) and Revolt of the Machines (2021). The result is an animation that plays with Shrek references, the starting point for the mustachioed cat’s adventures.

The first Gato sequel film, released in 2011 and available in the Netflix catalogue, even competed for the Oscar for best animation. At the time, director Chris Miller said that the film would win at least two more sequels. What seems to have changed in DreamWorks studio plans. The ending of Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order makes it clear that there will be no sequel, but it makes a nod to the return to the Shrek saga.

Cheer up!

Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order is just the first of several animations expected in 2023. Check out some.

Super Mario Bros

Nintendo’s most famous character, Mario and his gang get a movie filled with references to their games, which since the 1980s have made kids happy. In the story, Bowser wants to unbalance the world and rule it after kidnapping Luigi to get what he wants. Release date: March 30th.

Spider-Man Through the Metaverse

With its own style that involves graffiti, pop art, anime and cartoon, the film explores the Spider-Man universe once again. This time, the superhero is revisited in 2099, in a dystopian future with cyberpunk aesthetics coming from the universe of comics. There are several references in animation, such as Blade Runner (1982). The film opens on June 1st.

elemental

Pixar animation for 2023, Elemental presents a world where people are made of different elements of nature. In the midst of all this, Wade, a boy made of water, and Ember, made of fire, end up falling in love. The feature film premieres on June 15.

trolls 3

With Anna Kendrick and singer Justin Timberlake in the cast, Trolls 3 leads the sequence of adventures of the little creatures of nature. In the story, the characters once again embark on a journey that makes reflections on life themes, such as overcoming, friendship and trust. Release date: October 12th.

wish

Biggest bet of Walt Disney Studios animations for 2023, Wish tells the story of Asha, a 17-year-old girl who decides to make a wish to the stars for the situation to improve. A magic stone from the heavens is sent to the character. Release date: November 23rd.