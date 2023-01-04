Qi2 adopt Apple’s MagSafe as the universal standard for wireless charging

Magnetic charging is increasingly present in accessories and cell phones and today the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), which is responsible for the Qi technology, announced that it will adopt MagSafe as the universal standard for wireless charging. Qi is used in many devices around the world including mobile phones from brands like Huawei and Samsung.
According to The Business Wire, the idea is to create a global standard to unify the industry, which will provide greater convenience and efficiency when charging devices even if they belong to different brands.
In a statement, Paul Struhsaker, executive director of the WPC, says:
Our standard assures consumers that their devices are secure, efficient and interoperable with other brands. Qi2 will be the global standard for wireless charging and provide consumers and retailers with that assurance.
The Qi2 technology will be announced by the Wireless Power Consortium in late 2023 and is expected to provide faster charging and reverse charging speeds, as well as solving problems with positioning devices on chargers.
The idea is to more easily identify which devices are certified to operate with Qi technology, as it offers greater security and speed when recharging devices.
Consumers and retailers alike have been telling us they are confused about which devices are Qi certified and which devices claim to work with Qi but are not Qi certified. This confusion can lead to a poor user experience and even security issues.
The Qi2 will be based on the Magnetic Energy Profile, which was developed in collaboration with several partners and Apple, which provided MagSafe to ensure compatibility with magnets to automatically align devices and chargers as they approach.
The Qi2’s perfect alignment improves energy efficiency by reducing the energy loss that can happen when your phone or charger is not aligned. Just as importantly, the Qi2 will greatly reduce the landfill waste associated with wired charger replacement due to broken plugs and the stress placed on cables from daily plugging and unplugging.
The first Qi2-compatible phones and accessories are expected to launch in late 2023, but Apple is already working on improvements to this standard, as suggested by a patent filed in its name this week.