Qi2 adopt Apple’s MagSafe as the universal standard for wireless charging

Magnetic charging is increasingly present in accessories and cell phones and today the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), which is responsible for the Qi technology, announced that it will adopt MagSafe as the universal standard for wireless charging. Qi is used in many devices around the world including mobile phones from brands like Huawei and Samsung.

According to The Business Wire, the idea is to create a global standard to unify the industry, which will provide greater convenience and efficiency when charging devices even if they belong to different brands.

In a statement, Paul Struhsaker, executive director of the WPC, says:

Our standard assures consumers that their devices are secure, efficient and interoperable with other brands. Qi2 will be the global standard for wireless charging and provide consumers and retailers with that assurance.

The Qi2 technology will be announced by the Wireless Power Consortium in late 2023 and is expected to provide faster charging and reverse charging speeds, as well as solving problems with positioning devices on chargers.