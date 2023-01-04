Raul Gustavo declares himself and remembers important moments with the Corinthians shirt in farewell

Defender Raul Gustavo was announced as a reinforcement for Bahia this Wednesday afternoon. Shortly afterwards, the athlete used his social networks to say goodbye to Timão and thank the club for the years he wore the alvinegra shirt.

“I don’t even know where to start but destiny wanted our paths to separate from today. For years I gave my life for this shirt and for years this club was my home. In my memory and in my heart, I can only thank you and say how honored I feel for having lived and felt a little bit about Corinthians and the passion that moves Fiel”, wrote the athlete in a text published on his Instagram – see the post complete below.

The agreement signed between the parties, it is worth remembering, is valid until the end of this season. Thus, Raul only has the year 2024 left to wear the alvinegra shirt again. What was even placed as a wish by the athlete in his post.

For Timão’s youth teams, the Corinthian played 26 games and scored just one goal, having played for the Under-20 and Under-23 teams. already in the professional team, the defender has 47 games and six goals scored.

Check out Raul Gustavo’s farewell post

