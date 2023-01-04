Raul Gustavo leaves Corinthians and is announced as a reinforcement for Bahia

This Wednesday, another Corinthians player officially left the Parque São Jorge club. the defender Raul Gustavo was announced by Bahia to reinforce the northeastern team for the 2023 season.

The agreement between the clubs was announced by the Bahian club as a loan until the end of 2023, with an option to purchase at the end of the lease. Thus confirming the business model information brought by the my helm at the end of last year. Corinthians, in an official note, also confirmed the transaction, but did not give details of the negotiation.

The defender arrived at Corinthians in 2019, to join Timão’s Under-20 squad. In the following year, he was promoted to the professional squad and started his journey within the club, receiving his first opportunities with Vágner Mancini, coach at the time.

During all his time at Corinthians, the defender played a total of 47 games with the alvinegra shirt, 44 of which as a starter and scoring a total of six goals. Raul’s casualty will be the second in Timão’s defense of the season, since the young Robert Renan was traded to Zenit, from Russia, in exchange for Yuri Alberto’s permanence at Timão.

