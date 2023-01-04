“Receives BRL 500,000”; Medalhão loses space with Diniz and may exchange Fluminense for Serie A rival

The player, who ended up losing space in the Tricolor squad, has no guaranteed future in Laranjeiras for next season

Fluminense’s board, under the command of president Mário Bittencourt, is attentive to the backstage of the football market, with an eye on reinforcements to qualify coach Fernando Diniz’s squad. So far, Tricolor has already announced six signings and has other possibilities on the agenda for 2023.

The names already officially confirmed by Fluminense were goalkeeper Vitor Eudes, wingers Jorge and Guga, defender Vitor Mendes, midfielder Lima and forward Keno. In addition to arrivals, Tricolor also deals with other matters behind the scenes and, in the coming weeks, may confirm a new departure.

According to information published by journalist Christian Baeta, the experienced Willian Bigode has an indefinite future in football in Rio de Janeiro. Currently 36 years old, the striker has a contract with Fluminense until the end of 2023, but he could stop at another team in Série A of the Brazilian Championship. The destination would be Cruzeiro, where the striker has already played in his career.

Currently, Willian Bigode receives around R$ 500,000 a month at Tricolor and can be borrowed until the end of the contract, with the team from Minas Gerais paying part of his salary. The medallion, which has been on Cruzeiro’s radar since last year, ended up losing ground with Fernando Diniz and being a constant presence on the bench.

In 2022, the striker played 52 games, but only started 17 times, accumulating six goals and five assists. The last time Bigode started a match was on June 11, when he ended up substituted during the first half, after the expulsion of defender David Braz, in the 2-0 defeat against Atlético-GO.