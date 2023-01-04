Republicans do not elect US House Speaker

The US House of Representatives, controlled by a Republican majority after the midterm elections, failed to elect a new president.

The leader of the Republican Party, Kevin McCarthy, 50 years old, did not receive the necessary number of votes to lead the Casa Baixa in the 3 rounds held this Tuesday (3.jan.2023). The 4th vote was postponed to Wednesday (4.jan).

Under US law, 218 votes are needed for a new leader to win the race. In both rounds, McCarthy received just 203. Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrat who succeeded Nancy Pelosi in the leadership, had 212 with all members of the Democratic Party voting for him. In the 2nd round, Republican Jim Jordan appears in 3rd place with 19.



Already in the 3rd round, Jeffries again had the vote of all the Democrats in the Lower House. McCarthy received one vote short. Jordan gained another support and remains in the same position, but now with 20.

The leader of the Republican Party was defeated after 20 Republicans from the most conservative wing of the party opposed him in the polls.

This is the first time in 100 years that the US House has needed more than one vote to decide who will be in charge. The last time was in 1923. At the time, 9 rounds were needed.

Now, the US legislative body will have to take as many votes as necessary to decide on a new leader. Meanwhile, Casa Baixa is paralyzed and the members elected for the 118th Congress will not take office.

It is possible for a president to be elected with less than 218 votes if not all deputies attend or if some vote “gift” (present, in free translation) which is equivalent to an abstention. Democrat Nancy Pelosi won, for example, with 215 votes.