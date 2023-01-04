Rivaldo speaks about absence at the King’s funeral

The absence of former players of the Brazilian national team, world champions in 2002 and 1994, at Pelé’s wake, generated controversy on social networks.

After the repercussion of the subject, the number 10 of the fifth championship used Instagram to explain the absence. The former athlete stated that he does not like to pay homage at this time.

“I’d like to clear up this story that they’re talking about in the media that no five-time player went to Pelé’s wake. I speak for myself, that even if I were in Brazil I’m not sure I would go to the wake even knowing that Pelé was the best of all times. I don’t like to pay homage at this time, I’m not against those who want to do it”, began Rivaldo.

“I met Pelé, I was with him several times and I had the opportunity to honor and honor him in life. I showed my affection and admiration for him at every moment and he was always grateful for that. Nobody will change my respect and admiration that I have I had and still have for him for not going to the wake. The best tribute is in life and this I did and I have a very clear conscience “, he completed.

Another criticized for not showing up was goalkeeper Marcos, formerly of Palmeiras. The former goalkeeper of the Brazilian national team said that he understands the charges, but that no one went to his parents’ wake, and he did not judge anyone for what happened. Of Brazil’s fourth championship, only former defensive midfielder Mauro Silva attended the wake.

Pelé was hospitalized on November 29 to re-evaluate chemotherapy for colon cancer. However, the former player had a worsening condition and spent a month at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein until he died, last Thursday, at the age of 82.