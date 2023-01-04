Roku announces the launch of its own line of smart TVs with several models

THE rokuone of the most widely used operating systems for smart TVs in the world, announced that it will expand its brand and launch its own line of smart TVs in the market with different models and sizes for customers. According to the brand, Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs will be available in 11 different sizes still in the second quarter of 2023. The launch includes a wireless soundbar and an OLED reference design for partners.

Roku Select and Plus Series TVs range from 24 to 75 inches and come in HD to 4K configurations. All TVs will include the brand’s voice remotes, with the Plus series TVs coming with the Voice Remote Pro, which is rechargeable. The models should also include features such as Find My Remote and Private Listening. This is the first time Roku is branching out on its own. The company’s system is already present in numerous smart TVs from different manufacturers.

Roku is also announcing a new OLED reference design for its OEM TV partners. This should help add some premium designs to Roku’s lineup, which is seen as a more affordable TV brand. Thecurrently. “With our own branded TVs, we will have the ability and options to develop display capabilities that have traditionally been reserved for premium TVs, but offer them at affordable prices,” said Roku Vice President of Retail Chris Larson in interview with Gizmodo. Finally, it is worth mentioning that Roku’s own TVs should be available on the international market in the 2nd quarter of this year and prices will range from US$ 120 (~R$ 655 without taxes) to US$ 1,000 (~R$ 5,463). There is no information about the launch in Brazil. How about you, did you like this news? Tell us in the comments down below!

