Russia and China’s president are the biggest risks for 2023

A report released by the group points to the country commanded by President Vladimir Putin as a “villain state”.

A humiliated Russia will go from being a global player to the most dangerous rogue state in the world, posing a serious threat to the security of Europe, the United States and beyond.”

In the case of China, the document says that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is “virtually unrestrained in his ability to pursue his statist and nationalist political agenda”.

With few checks and balances left to constrain him and no dissenting voices to challenge his views, Xi’s ability to make big mistakes is also unrivaled.”

Russia has been at war with Ukraine since February 24 last year. And the conflict appears to be far from over, with attacks continuing on both sides.

Less than an hour after moving from 2022 to 2023, an explosion was recorded in Kiev, capital of Ukraine. According to Ukrainian authorities, the shots were Russian. Russia, for its part, accused Ukraine of killing 63 servicemen in Donetski.

During 2022, covid-19 persisted in China, with the Asian country spending much of the year with strong health restrictions.

China is on the list of the first countries that President Lula (PT) will visit at the beginning of his mandate.