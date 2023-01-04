Russia blames cell phone use for Ukrainian attack that killed 89 servicemen in Donetsk

KIEV – Military authorities of the Russia claimed that the unauthorized use of cell phones led to the Ukrainian bombing of the position that Russian soldiers were in Makiivka, in the region of donetsk, on the weekend. In all, 89 Russian servicemen died in the attack, according to an updated death count.

Lieutenant General Sergei Sevriukov said in a statement on Tuesday night that telephone signals allowed Kiev forces to “determine the coordinates of the location of servicemen” and launch an attack.

The Russian military is taking unspecified measures to “avoid similar tragic incidents in the future”, Sevriukov said, and vowed to punish the officers responsible for the mistake.

Machines remove debris from an area bombed by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/ Reuters

The attack, one of the deadliest against Kremlin forces since the war began more than 10 months ago, took place one minute into the new year, according to Sevriukov.

It was the latest blow to the Kremlin’s military prestige as it struggles to push through with the invasion, as criticism within Russia over the way the war is being conducted mounts amid a successful Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Ukrainian forces fired six rockets from a US-supplied Himars multiple launch system at a building “in the Makiivka area” where the soldiers were stationed. Two rockets were shot down, but four hit the building and detonated, causing the structure to collapse. Details of the attack were released in recent days.

UK intelligence officials said on Wednesday that Moscow’s “unprofessional” military practices were likely partly to blame for the high casualty rate at Makiivka.

“Given the extent of the damage, there is a realistic possibility that ammunition was being stored close to the troops’ quarters, which detonated during the attack, creating secondary explosions,” the UK Ministry of Defense said in a Twitter post.

In the same publication, the ministry said that the building hit by the Ukrainian missiles was just over 12 kilometers from the front line near Avdiivka, within “one of the most contested areas of the conflict”. Both Makiivka and Avdiivka, one of the main targets of Russia’s offensive in the Donetsk region, lie on the outskirts of their namesake capital.

“The Russian military has a history of unsafe ammunition storage well before the current war, but this incident highlights how unprofessional practices contribute to Russia’s high casualty rate,” the update added.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Kremlin-appointed Donetsk region, one of four that Moscow illegally annexed in September, on Wednesday praised the “courage and true heroism” of the dead Russian soldiers.

Continues after advertising

Russians lay flowers in honor of soldiers killed in Ukrainian bombing at a memorial in the city of Samara. Photograph: Arden Arkman / AFP

Denis Pushilin said in a post on Telegram that some of those killed tried to pull their comrades out of the burning building.

In Samara, in southwestern Russia, residents gathered on Tuesday for an Orthodox service in memory of the dead. The service was followed by a minute’s silence and flowers were laid at a Soviet-era war memorial, state news agency RIA Novosti reported. Unconfirmed reports in Russian-language media said the victims were reservists mobilized from the region.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, in a rare admission of losses, initially said the attack killed 63 soldiers. But as emergency crews sifted through the rubble of the building, the death toll rose. The regimental deputy commander was among the dead.

Unconfirmed reports put the death toll much higher. The Strategic Communications Directorate of Ukraine’s armed forces said on Sunday that about 400 deployed Russian soldiers were killed in a vocational school building in Makiivka and about 300 were wounded. This claim could not be independently verified. The Russian statement said the bombing took place “in the Makiivka area” and did not mention any vocational schools./ AP