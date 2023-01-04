Russia: Soldier’s cell phone helped Ukraine locate target – 03/01/2023 – World

The Russian Ministry of Defense pointed out on Tuesday (3) that the signal transmitted by cell phones used without authorization by the country’s military helped indicate the location of an ammunition depot hit by an attack carried out by Ukraine with American artillery rockets the day before. of the New Year.

A bulletin released by the folder admits that at least 89 reservists mobilized by Vladimir Putin for the war died in action – the day before, 63 deaths had been confirmed. “It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the activation and massive use of cell phones in range of enemy weapons.”

In the war of versions that permeates the conflict over almost 11 months, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine says that the death toll is even higher: more than 400 soldiers would have lost their lives.

The action took place in Makiivka, a city adjacent to Donetsk, capital of the homonymous province under the control of Russian separatists since 2014. There was a barracks to house some of the 320,000 reservists called up last year. The attack was perhaps the worst blow Russia has suffered since the recruitment campaign, announced in September. Now, nationalists are demanding punishment from the commanders of the troops affected, pointing out what would be a strategic mistake: to house soldiers next to an ammunition depot.

Tributes were paid on Tuesday in several Russian locations, including Samara, where part of the soldiers left. Mourners laid flowers at a makeshift memorial downtown.

“I haven’t slept for three days, Samara doesn’t sleep. We are constantly in contact with our guys’ wives. It’s very difficult and scary,” Iekaterina Kolotovkina, a representative of a women’s council, was quoted as saying by Russian news agency RIA Novosti. . “But we can’t be shaken. We won’t forgive and, definitely, victory will be ours.”

The attack on Makiivka came as Russia is launching waves of airstrikes with missiles and drones, targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in the dead of winter – a strategy to buy time and reorganize its forces, as well as undermining opponents’ morale. Analysts say the mobilization of Putin’s reservists, in turn, could give the Kremlin muscle for further offensives.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video that Russian attacks in recent months were aimed at “depleting the country’s people, air defenses and energy”.

Iurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Kiev Air Force, told the local press that 84 drones controlled by Russia were shot down in the first two days of 2023. According to the military, the country’s Armed Forces are organizing mobile groups to intercept them, with the use of jeeps and other vehicles equipped with anti-aircraft guns and searchlights.

Zelensky, whose forces rely heavily on Western-supplied weapons and other equipment, spoke by telephone on Tuesday with the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Britain. “We agreed to step up our efforts to bring victory closer this year,” Ukraine’s leader said after talks with Britain’s Rishi Sunak.

At the front, the most intense fighting, described by commanders on both sides as a “meat grinder”, is concentrated in the city of Bakhmut, in the east of the invaded country. According to Ukrainian General Valeri Zaluzhni, Russian forces are “trying to advance over the corpses of their own soldiers”.

The governor of Lugansk, which together with neighboring Donetsk forms the Russian-speaking region of Donbass, said Ukrainian forces had made advances towards Russian-held Svatove and Kreminna.