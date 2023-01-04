SAF: Justice of Rio de Janeiro accepts Vasco’s request

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro accepted a request from Vasco who, in the process of the Centralized Regime of Executions (RCE), requested that an interinstitutional cooperation procedure be opened with the National Chamber of Resolutions and Disputes (CNRD), CBF and the Brazilian Center of Mediation and Arbitration (CBMA). The meeting will take place on January 18 at 2 pm at the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, with the possibility of remote access.

In the request, Vasco’s lawyers claimed that the association’s debts to the CNRD were passed on to the SAF, when it acquired 70% of Cruzmaltino football. And that the meeting is, based on dialogue and alternative conflict resolution methods, to “prevent punishments for Vasco SAF, in which CRVG holds 30% of the share capital”.

The request was made and granted on December 19th. On the same date, Vasco suffered a setback at the CNRD. The Chamber published a decision ordering the club to pay the overdue installments to former striker Máxi Lopez by January 5th. Otherwise, it would suffer transfer ban — the impossibility of registering players. Payment was made on Monday.

When applying for the RCE, the Vasco association also included its debts with the CNRD. This means that the club wanted to pay these bills in the same way it pays the others, in the same block, with 20% of its monthly income – without giving priority. The agency, in turn, objected. According to allegations, its attributions not distinct from those covering the CER and the debts negotiated in the agency must be handled outside the plan, because the CNRD does not determine executions, but administrative punishments.

This discussion is still pending in the Labor Court.