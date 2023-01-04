Samsung creates cell phone screen that folds and also slides | Dogs

Samsung presented a screen concept that combines two different and still recent technologies on the market: folding panels and sliding panels. The prototype was unveiled this Tuesday (3) by the South Korean giant and will be on display at CES 2023, the world’s leading electronics fair. Dubbed Flex Hybrid OLED, the solution developed is aimed at cell phones, tablets and notebooks of the future. With this, the brand hopes to expand the versatility of mobile devices.

The technology presented differs from the current one already existing in smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, for example. While these two devices unfold in the middle to display a larger screen, the new product presented by the company Samsung Display works as follows: the left side can be unfolded to display a 10.5-inch screen (4:3), while the right side still slides allowing enlargement to 12.4 inches (16:10).

Samsung device combines two technologies: folding and sliding — Photo: Playback/Samsung

With a product of this type, the user could enjoy the more portable experience offered by a tablet, with the possibility of increasing the panel if he wants to watch a movie, for example. The product may also be interesting for professionals who produce content, as the screen uses OLED technology — known for delivering high quality image reproduction.

Alongside the Flex Hybrid, Samsung will also make two other OLED screens public. The first is called the Flex Slidable Solo, which increases from 14 inches to 17 inches via a single-sided slide. The second, called Flex Slidable Duet, has an expandable panel from 14 to 17 inches, but on both sides. It is worth remembering that the first equipment had been shown to guests at a congress in September 2022.

Flex Slidable Duet opens on both sides, reaching 17 inches — Photo: Reproduction/Samsung