Santos announces termination of contract with Carlos Sánchez – 01/04/2023

Carlos Sánchez is no longer a Santos player. This Wednesday, Peixe announced the termination of the contract, in common agreement, with the 38-year-old player. According to the club, the midfielder “requested the anticipation of the end of the bond” which was valid until July 22 of this year.

The player arrived at Peixe in 2018, after playing in the World Cup in Russia, with the Uruguayan national team. With the Santos shirt, Sánchez played 161 games, scored 32 goals and provided 22 assists. In addition, he became the club’s top foreign goalscorer.

At the end of December, the pyd radio reported that the midfielder was negotiating with Peñarol-URU. Santos even released Sánchez to travel to Uruguay and negotiate with the club.

At the beginning of the pre-season work, the athlete presented a change in the heart. With that, he underwent extensive cardiological evaluation earlier in the week. However, new exams did not point out changes that contraindicate training and games.

With this departure, Alvinegro Praiano suffers its fifth casualty for 2023. Right-backs Madson and Auro and midfielders Bruno Oliveira and Luan have also said goodbye to the squad.

Finally, Santos debuts in the Paulista Championship on January 14, at 6:30 pm (Brasília time), against Mirassol, in Vila Belmiro.