Santos’ game in the Copinha is paralyzed at 10 minutes to applaud Pelé – 01/04/2023

During Santos’ debut in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Jr, today (4), against São Raimundo, there was a stoppage in the 10th minute of the game for a round of applause in honor of King Pelé.

What happened

The match was stopped after 10 minutes of play. Peixe had possession in the midfield when the referee asked for the ball, placed it in the central circle and started the applause.

Players from Santos and São Raimundo applauded the King of Football for almost a minute. The fans from Santos sang the usual songs and ended the tribute with the song “a thousand goals”.

A minute of silence had already been respected before the start of the match, also in honor of the King. The players of the two teams embraced and with one of their knees on the lawn at the height of the central circle. The fans present also respected the silent homage