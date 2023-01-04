Santos’ game in the Copinha is paralyzed at 10 minutes to applaud Pelé – 01/04/2023

During Santos’ debut in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Jr, today (4), against São Raimundo, there was a stoppage in the 10th minute of the game for a round of applause in honor of King Pelé.

What happened

  • The match was stopped after 10 minutes of play. Peixe had possession in the midfield when the referee asked for the ball, placed it in the central circle and started the applause.
  • Players from Santos and São Raimundo applauded the King of Football for almost a minute. The fans from Santos sang the usual songs and ended the tribute with the song “a thousand goals”.
  • A minute of silence had already been respected before the start of the match, also in honor of the King. The players of the two teams embraced and with one of their knees on the lawn at the height of the central circle. The fans present also respected the silent homage

what’s behind

  • It is the first match of any category for Santos after the death of King Pelé.
  • Santos debuted the crown above the shield, a tribute that had already been permanently approved before the King’s death.
  • In disclosing the lineup, a crown was placed next to the name of Balão, the number 10 of the team in the match. The Fish will repeat the homage at least throughout the season. Soteldo is the professional’s number 10.

