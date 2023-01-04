Santos x São Raimundo-RR: probable line-up and information about Peixe’s debut in the Cup

This Wednesday, Santos starts its participation in the 53rd edition of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, at 3 pm (Brasília time), in a duel against São Raimundo, from Roraima. The stage of the match will be the Bruno José Daniel stadium, in Santo André.

The city located in the ABC region of São Paulo will also host group 26 of the Copinha, which also includes Falcon and Santo André, opponents of Peixe on the 7th and 11th of January, respectively.

Three-time champion, the alvinegro team must have maximum strength for the debut. The only casualty is left-back Pedrinho, who ruptured his Achilles tendon during training with the main group and had to undergo surgery for correction at the end of December last year.

In 2023, Santos is betting on “experienced” young players, who have already played in the youth tournament or even joined the club’s professional team. These are the cases of Cadu, defenders Derick, Jair and Zabala, midfielders João Victor “Balão”, Matheus Nunes and Ivonei, as well as forwards Fernandinho, Weslley Patati and Miguelito.

Even the coach of the team, Orlando Ribeiro, accumulates experience as a professional at Peixe. He directed the team in the final stretch of the 2022 Brazilian Championship, when the position in technical command became vacant with the resignation of Lisca.

A likely lineup of Peixe for the match has: Edu Araújo; Cadu, Derick, Jair and Kevyson; Hyan (Matheus Nunes), Balloon and Ivonei; Miguelito, Deivid Washington and Wesley Patati.

In the last edition of Copinha, Santos reached the big decision, but was defeated by rival Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, by 4 to 0. Now, Meninos da Vila seek to end a fast of almost nine years without winning the youth competition traditional in Brazil.

The last time this happened was in 2014, when the champion squad, incidentally, contained the current goalkeeper and captain of Alvinegro Praiano, João Paulo. The Santos group, this time, arrives packed after the conquest of Paulistão under-20, in November 2022, against Corinthians, since a good part of the subscribers participated in that campaign.

On the other hand, São Raimundo faces its tenth participation in the tournament, having advanced to the second phase only one of the ten times it participated, in 2016. In the last year, the team was eliminated still in the group stage, without any victory and a added point. The team left for São Paulo last Monday.

Check out the complete list of subscribers by Santos for the Copinha:

Goalkeepers: Edu Araujo, João Inácio and Rodrigo Falcão;

Sides: Cadu, Diogo Correia, JP Chermont, Kevyson, Netinho, Pedrinho e Souza;

Defenders: André Klaus, Derick, Jair, Luis Eduardo, Thiago Balieiro and Zabala;

Midfielders: Balloon, Gabriel Bontempo, Gustavo Henrique, Hyan, Ivonei, Matheus Nunes, Miguelito and Rafael Moreira;

Attackers: Deivid, Fernandinho, Gabriel Miranda, Paulo César and Weslley Patati.

