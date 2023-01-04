Sara Sampaio teaches how to achieve the soft red lips effect

At age 31, Sara Sampaio is the most famous of Portuguese models and one of the most sought after internationally. Of unquestionable beauty and elegance, the young woman born in Porto is also a very natural woman who likes to show herself to her followers on social networks just as she is. So it’s not surprising that she shares her beauty tricks with her more than eight million followers on Instagram.

instagram photos

In early December, Sara Sampaio shared her look on the networks for a party night at the Red Sea International Film Festival, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. And as you would expect, doi much appreciated. And in this case, it wasn’t just the spectacular Valentino dress that caused the talk, but also her make-up, especially her lips.

The model has now responded to her followers through a video, in which she reveals which products she uses and how to achieve the lips effect soft redor as she says “brownish rosy red”.

Sara Sampaio’s products are from Charlotte Tilbury, a brand named after the well-known make-up artist for celebrities, including Kate Moss, Amal Clooney, Penelope Cruz, Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara, Salma Hayek, Cindy Crawford or Blake Lively, among others. The model wears Lip Cheat Pillow Talk, a nude pink lip liner pencil, Pillow Talk Medium Lipstick, an iconic blackberry-pink matte lipstick, and a lip gloss by Pat McGrath Labs (flesh 4).

Pillow Talk Medium Lipstick

Photo DR Lip Cheat Pillow Talk

Photo DR Pat McGrath Labs Gloss, flesh 4

Photo DR