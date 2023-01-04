Score 0: See 10 movies released in 2022 massacred on Rotten Tomatoes

In a way, the year 2022 was a very good one in cinematic terms. Several productions stood out in the past twelve months, generating new box office records and creating scenes that will remain in the minds of viewers.

Despite this, some bombs were also dropped commercially. Besides, some of them couldn’t even please a single person, since, in the Rotten Tomatoes, portal that gathers evaluations from specialized critics and the public, these works soured with a zero score.

In this way, below you can check out 10 films released in 2022 that were massacred online!

10. Marmaduke

(Netflix/Playback)Source: Netflix

Based on 11 reviews, the 3D animation project of the 2010 film did not please anyone in 2022. Available on Netflix, the narrative is quite simple, but there are several flaws in the script, shameful dialogues and a humor that does not make anyone laugh . In this way, it is not difficult to understand the failure of the feature film.

9. Have a Good Mourning

(Open Road Films/Playback)Source: Open Road Films

the american rapper Machine Gun Kelly he also wanted to star in his own film in 2022. In this way, a character was thought up exclusively for him, resulting in the movie star London Ransom, who, one day, wakes up with a farewell letter from his great love.

Pete Davidson, Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun, Dove Cameron, Becky G, Amber Rose, Jenna Boyd and Megan Fox complete the cast.

8. On the Run

(Screen Media Films/Playback)Source: Screen Media Films

After Game of Thrones, Lena Headey has not excelled in any other relevant projects. In addition to her, the cast of Em Fuga (9 Bullets, in the original) also features the participation of Sam Worthington, who in 2022 starred in Avatar 2. In a generic chase and revenge film, the poor script and amateur direction put everything at risk. lose.

7. Fortress: The Sniper’s Gaze

(EFO Films/Playback)Source: EFO Films

At 67 years old, the star Bruce Willis announced that he was retiring in 2022 due to an illness that compromises his speech and general communication. However, before stopping for good, he participated in a package of varied productions that would be released directly to home video. Fortaleza: O Olhar Do Sniper is one of them, which ended up not pleasing neither the public nor the critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

6. Code Name Banshee

(Screen Media Films/Playback)Source: Screen Media Films

not even with Antonio Banderas and James King, the feature film in question managed to escape the watchful eye of specialized critics. Like Runaway, Code Name Banshee is another generic project from Screen Media Films that lacks emotion and is riddled with grotesque flaws.

5. Hungry Eyes: Rebirth

(Screen Media Films/Playback)Source: Screen Media Films

THE Hungry Eyes franchise is highly acclaimed by a portion of horror movie enthusiasts. Furthermore, it had been at least five years since a sequel had been released.

In 2022, however, the fast was broken with one of the worst productions of the genre of all time. Thus, what was supposed to be a terrifying film became a spectacle of shame that turns out to be funny.

4. After: After the Promise

(Voltage Pictures/Playback)Source: Voltage Pictures

Here we have another famous franchise, but one that belongs to the style of sugary and dramatic novels, telling the story of a couple who need to overcome their own internal challenges to be able to stay together. Even with the imminent failure, a fifth film has already entered production. Can he beat the record for that 2022 film?

3. Dangerous Liaisons

(Netflix/Playback)Source: Netflix

Making it to the Top 3, Netflix couldn’t help but embarrass itself. Despite the great hits released in 2022, the streaming giant also suffered some public and critical failures.

In this contemporary version of the epistolary literary classic by Choderlos de Laclos, Célène (Paola Locatelli) is a young university student who falls in love with Tristan (Simon Rérolle) without knowing that he is an unscrupulous person. Despite good intentions, the film managed to score zero on Rotten Tomatoes.

2. 365 Days Today

(Netflix/Playback)Source: Netflix

When 365 DNI arrived on Netflix in 2020, there was nothing else on the internet. Many people did social isolation due to the covid-19 pandemic and had streaming as a great partner to pass the time.

In 2022, the first continuation of the success was also released, following with the story of Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and Massimo (Michele Morrone). Despite this, the second feature film was considered disgraceful and did not achieve any satisfactory score on Rotten Tomatoes.

1. 365 Final Days

(Netflix/Playback)Source: Netflix

Finally, it must be said that it didn’t take long for Netflix’s spicy trilogy started in 2020 to finally end. The Final Days of Laura and Massimo even appeared in the famous Top 10 of the streaming platform, but perhaps the public was driven by curiosity. After all, the plot developed in the project was described by critics as the worst of all three features.

Did you like the content? So stay tuned here on Minha Série to find out more about the main films that hit theaters and also on streaming!