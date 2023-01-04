Scores of NETFLU – Fluminense 1 X 0 Porto Vitória matches

Fluminense beat Porto Vitória by 1-0, in the debut of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Junior. The goal was scored by midfielder Agner, who entered in the second half. Below are the performance notes:

Gustavo Ramalho – Little used in the first half. In the second half with the most advanced team, the team suffered with some counterattacks but nothing of great danger. Note: 7.00.

Johnny – Physically strong was quite triggered throughout the game. Grade: 6.00.

justen – Origin side, played in the defense and did not compromise. Grade: 7.00.

Philip – He was fine in the match until he got injured in a split. He was substituted at halftime. Grade: 6.00.

Jephthah – He seems to be more experienced in his second Cup. He was very active from the flank and got good crosses. Dropped in performance in the second half Note: 6.00.

Erick – He presented himself very much in front of the defense to start the plays. Grade: 6.00.

freitas – Didn’t appear much in the game and had little prominence in the match. Grade: 5.00.

Arthur – He failed to deliver what was expected of him. It is the great highlight of the team but most of the plays ended up going out the edges. Had to move to appear in game. Grade: 6.5.

Isaac – The best in the field. It was the name of the game for the tricolor side. He always looked for the dribble and had chances to score. One of them stamped the opposing post. In the second half, he provided the assist for Agner’s goal. Note: 8.00.

João Neto – It was good in the match playing by the edge. There was a great moment in the first half in individual play that the ball went close to the goal. In the second, he missed a great chance on the goalkeeper’s rebound. Grade: 7.00.

Luan Brito – Missed a clear chance in assistance from Jhonny early in the match. In the second half he had another chance but the goalkeeper defended. Grade: 6.00.

Kayky Almeida – He took the place of Felipe and did not compromise. Grade: 6.00.

Agner – He replaced Arthur and scored the winning goal for Tricolor. Grade: 7.5.

Luiz Fernando – He took Erick’s place and also performed well to start the plays. Grade: 6.5.

Rafael Monteiro – He entered at the end. no note.

Thiago – He entered at the end. No note.