Secretary reports the last moments of Benedict XVI | World

The German Archbishop Georg Ganswein, private secretary of Benedict XVI, gave details about the last moments of life of the pope emeritus, who died on December 31, at the age of 95.

In an interview with the Vatican press, Ganswein said that the last audible words of Joseph Ratzinger, in the early morning before his death, were: “Lord, I love you.” The phrase was heard by one of the nurses who took turns in Benedict XVI’s room, around 3 am on December 31st. “The nurse told me in the morning, as soon as I got to the room,” declared the archbishop.

On the same morning, Ganswein still prayed alongside the pope emeritus, whom he accompanied throughout his pontificate and after his resignation. “I said to the Holy Father: ‘Let’s do like yesterday, I pray aloud and you unite spiritually?’ the question – and nodded yes”, reported the secretary.

Still according to Ganswein, Ratzinger began breathing increasingly heavily around 8 am. The two doctors in the room told the archbishop that the time was approaching when Benedict XVI would fight “his last battle on earth”.

“I called the memories [leigas consagradas que ajudavam nos cuidados a Ratzinger] and Sister Brigida, told them to come because we had arrived in agony. He was lucid at that moment. I had already prepared the accompanying prayers for the dying man, and we prayed for about 15 minutes as Benedict XVI breathed more and more heavily. You could see he couldn’t breathe well,” he said.

Then the German archbishop confirmed with doctors that the pope emeritus had gone into agony, a term that also refers to life’s last struggle against death. Ratzinger’s final breath came at 9:34 am.