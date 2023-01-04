see 15 striking moments of the skater

Skateboarder Rayssa Leal is turning 15 today. See 15 remarkable moments in the career of the young athlete.

1 – In 2015, at the age of seven, Rayssa gained prominence when she appeared doing a maneuver dressed as a fairy. Then came the nickname Fadinha.

two – In 2016, she is two-time Brazilian skate champion and goes back to dressing up as a fairy when she posts a photo with the phrase: “I believe I can fly” [“eu acredito que posso voar”].

3 – In 2018, she becomes three-time Brazilian skate champion and makes her first international trip.

4 – Still in 2018, she posts a photo in costume and says: “I’m tired of being Fairy, now I’m Wonder Woman”.

5 – At the end of 2018, he announces his entry into the SLS (Street League Skateboarding), the main street competition, and joins the Brazilian skateboarding team.

6 – At age 11, in 2019, Rayssa becomes the youngest skater to win an SLS stage in Los Angeles.

7 – In 2020, Fadinha is nominated for the Laureus Award as an action sports athlete, but does not win the award in the category.

8 – In 2021, he won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rayssa Leal with the silver medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Image: Getty Images

9 – After the Olympics, he wins The Visa Awards, an award that recognizes the athlete who most represented the Olympic values ​​during the Games.

10 – At the end of August 2021, he won the SLS Salt Lake City stage title with an incredible maneuver that earned an 8.5 and the turnaround on the last attempt.

Rayssa Leal during the first stage of the SLS, in Salt Lake City Image: Playback/Instagram

11 – Still in 2021, it is part of a joint effort to renovate the Imperatriz (MA) skate park, Fadinha’s hometown.

12 – Ends 2021 with the title of the STU Open Rio and is applauded by the Brazilian fans.

13 – In April 2022, Rayssa is champion and youngest street medalist at the X-Games, in Chiba, Japan.

14 – In May 2022, she turns professional in the United States by launching a board with her name on the April brand.

15 – In November, Fadinha becomes champion of the World League in the SLS Super Crown, winning all four stages in 2022.