see 15 striking moments of the skater

Skateboarder Rayssa Leal is turning 15 today. See 15 remarkable moments in the career of the young athlete.
1 – In 2015, at the age of seven, Rayssa gained prominence when she appeared doing a maneuver dressed as a fairy. Then came the nickname Fadinha.
two – In 2016, she is two-time Brazilian skate champion and goes back to dressing up as a fairy when she posts a photo with the phrase: “I believe I can fly” [“eu acredito que posso voar”].
3 – In 2018, she becomes three-time Brazilian skate champion and makes her first international trip.
4 – Still in 2018, she posts a photo in costume and says: “I’m tired of being Fairy, now I’m Wonder Woman”.
5 – At the end of 2018, he announces his entry into the SLS (Street League Skateboarding), the main street competition, and joins the Brazilian skateboarding team.
6 – At age 11, in 2019, Rayssa becomes the youngest skater to win an SLS stage in Los Angeles.
7 – In 2020, Fadinha is nominated for the Laureus Award as an action sports athlete, but does not win the award in the category.
8 – In 2021, he won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
9 – After the Olympics, he wins The Visa Awards, an award that recognizes the athlete who most represented the Olympic values during the Games.
10 – At the end of August 2021, he won the SLS Salt Lake City stage title with an incredible maneuver that earned an 8.5 and the turnaround on the last attempt.
11 – Still in 2021, it is part of a joint effort to renovate the Imperatriz (MA) skate park, Fadinha’s hometown.
12 – Ends 2021 with the title of the STU Open Rio and is applauded by the Brazilian fans.
13 – In April 2022, Rayssa is champion and youngest street medalist at the X-Games, in Chiba, Japan.
14 – In May 2022, she turns professional in the United States by launching a board with her name on the April brand.
15 – In November, Fadinha becomes champion of the World League in the SLS Super Crown, winning all four stages in 2022.